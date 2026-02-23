Right, who is the billionaire ‘clothing brand boyfriend’ Lucinda apparently has outside All Stars?

4 hours ago

Last night on Love Island All Stars, Lucinda Strafford was accused of having a “secret clothing brand boyfriend” back home. When the ex Islanders came back to dump the least compatible couple, many questioned if Lucinda was there for the right reasons, because of rumours from the outside.

Lucinda was quick to clap back that these rumours have been around for “years”, but she didn’t deny she’s in close contact with someone who owns a clothing brand. And that’s because she is. Lucinda has been living it up on brand trips, all seemingly paid for by a billionaire.

It’s long been reported Lucinda is close with a man called Huayi Huang, who is behind online fashion brand Peppermayo. He is a billionaire, and foots the bill for her lavish lifestyle. Lucinda posts pictures of her wearing Peppermayo all the time, and most of the outfits she’s been wearing in the All Stars 2026 villa have been from the brand.

A source told MailOnline: “She might not need the money, but Lucinda returns to TV to stay relevant, and producers are always happy to have her back as she brings the drama.”

Lucinda has been on at least eight trips in the last year with the brand owned by Huayi Huang, and lots of them have been just Lucinda and Huayi going away as a pair. Lucinda has been to Mexico, St Tropez, Bali and Miami, among other places. “He funds her lavish lifestyle. She is treated to expensive meals and staycations in the UK, and jets around the world with Huayi on Peppermayo brand trips,” the source added.

According to an insider who spoke to The Sun: “Yes, she does go on trips with Huayi, and he does spoil her. He’ll get her flowers and pay for everything, but it’s because he knows it’s good for the brand to get people talking.

“He’s a very savvy businessman and has grown very close to Lucinda, but they insist it is not in a romantic way. She’s not going to chuck that friendship away. It’s bankrolling some seriously amazing trips. She has and always will have the last laugh.”

So, who is Huayi Huang?

38-year-old Huayi Huang is a businessman, who started the brand Peppermayo with his business partner, Georgia Wright. They first started their business by selling clothes on eBay, before launching Peppermayo Boutique on Facebook, in 2012. At the time, Huayi Huang was working as lawyer, but when the clothing brand took off, he gave that up.

His net worth is reported to be in the billions, but no exact figure has been disclosed. According to various reports, Peppermayo is making around $25million a year, and that figure is growing.

