Love Islander Lucinda’s brother defends her ‘secret relationship’ and uses homophobic slur

This is not a good look

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

TikToker Brandi Unscripted made a video covering rumours about Lucinda, and now her brother has allegedly called her out by using a homophobic slur.

Lucinda came in as a bombshell only a few days ago and has stirred a lot of drama in the villa. But outside of the series, there’s just as much chaos.

There have been rumours for a while that Lucinda is in an on-off relationship with Huayi Huang, the cofounder of clothing brand Peppermayo.  They were even photographed together on holiday in Mexico earlier last year, which only further ignited the rumours.

Brandi Unscripted, who makes TikToks about reality TV, made a video covering these rumours and sharing everything alleged about Lucinda’s “real” love life. Apparently, Lucinda’s brother, Rory, had an issue with the video.

@brandiunscripted

Shaq really thinks he’s the leader of the villa and it’s cringey – Belle PLS choose better men. Also I need Helena to go home and get some therapy cause she has so much potential 😭😭 W&KDefenseLeague we need to have a meeting #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUk #LoveIslandAllStars #UKTV #LoveIslandDebrief

♬ original sound – Brandi

“Get your facts straight, you d*ke,” he allegedly commented.

“Wowwww, not Lucinda’s own brother calling me a homophobic slur. Cute,” Brandi responded in a TikTok Story.

The Instagram account that left the comment is the public personal profile of Rory, and is followed by Lucinda.

She then shared a longer statement, addressing the alleged comment and her feelings.

“So Lucinda’s brother has decided he’s not happy with me speaking about what is already being speculated about Lucinda. SO unhappy that he decided to call me a homophobic slur so blatantly and openly on the internet.”

She continued: “I never have any hateful or malicious intentions. I debrief Love Island, so if someone on Love Island has a little scandal or rumours, I talk about it.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lucinda (@lucindastrafford)

“Lucinda’s brother calling me a homophobic slur is so weird to me, like your sister is on a TV show, people are absolutely allowed to have their opinions. How can I do a video about a RUMOUR, say, allegedly 92949 times, without presenting anything as a factoid, you say… ‘Get your facts straight’. Why don’t you straighten up the facts for us? ”

As of now, Rory hasn’t responded to Brandi’s TikTok Story.

The Tab has reached out to Rory Strafford for comment.

Featured image via TikTok/ITV

traitors season four uk cast and then some whatsapp symbols

All the juicy deets we have on The Traitors UK season four cast’s WhatsApp group chat

Claudia Cox

Of course Rachel is on a smaller extra one

Gabby Casey

Womp Womp: Inside Gabby and Casey’s downfall after winning All Stars, and why they split

Kieran Galpin

God, it’s really been a year

He’s an enigma, so here’s a look at Jack Keating’s life with famous dad and young daughter

Ellissa Bain

I don’t know how he’s made it on All Stars

Love Island Sweden has its own answer to Curtis Pritchard

This Islander is being called ‘Swedish Curtis’ after his chaotic promo video and I’m obsessed

Hayley Soen

Get Love Island Sweden on ITV right now

Author reveals why Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie nearly lost their roles in Heated Rivalry

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t imagine anyone else playing Shane and Ilya

A ‘cannabis factory’ has been discovered hidden away in a Cathays house

Alicia Tariq

Fatjon Cota has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the production of the Class B drug

Here’s what the young ho trend on TikTok actually means and why it’s surprisingly wholesome

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s even a sound for it now

Commuting to Manchester? Here are our nine favourite study spots for in between classes

Jessica Owen

Get out of MMU library and get yourself to Federal right now

Hillside Woodside: An experience of a Bristol accommodation housing 35

Evie Greville

One large house in the middle of nowhere, what could go wrong?

‘He was looking into every window’: Warning issued over car thefts in Leeds student area

Lucy Eason

Residents of Headingley, Hyde Park and Woodhouse have been urged to stay vigilant

