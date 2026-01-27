Love Islander Lucinda’s brother defends her ‘secret relationship’ and uses homophobic slur

This is not a good look

2 hours ago

TikToker Brandi Unscripted made a video covering rumours about Lucinda, and now her brother has allegedly called her out by using a homophobic slur.

Lucinda came in as a bombshell only a few days ago and has stirred a lot of drama in the villa. But outside of the series, there’s just as much chaos.

There have been rumours for a while that Lucinda is in an on-off relationship with Huayi Huang, the cofounder of clothing brand Peppermayo. They were even photographed together on holiday in Mexico earlier last year, which only further ignited the rumours.

Brandi Unscripted, who makes TikToks about reality TV, made a video covering these rumours and sharing everything alleged about Lucinda’s “real” love life. Apparently, Lucinda’s brother, Rory, had an issue with the video.

@brandiunscripted Shaq really thinks he’s the leader of the villa and it’s cringey – Belle PLS choose better men. Also I need Helena to go home and get some therapy cause she has so much potential 😭😭 W&KDefenseLeague we need to have a meeting #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUk #LoveIslandAllStars #UKTV #LoveIslandDebrief ♬ original sound – Brandi

“Get your facts straight, you d*ke,” he allegedly commented.

“Wowwww, not Lucinda’s own brother calling me a homophobic slur. Cute,” Brandi responded in a TikTok Story.

The Instagram account that left the comment is the public personal profile of Rory, and is followed by Lucinda.

She then shared a longer statement, addressing the alleged comment and her feelings.

“So Lucinda’s brother has decided he’s not happy with me speaking about what is already being speculated about Lucinda. SO unhappy that he decided to call me a homophobic slur so blatantly and openly on the internet.”

She continued: “I never have any hateful or malicious intentions. I debrief Love Island, so if someone on Love Island has a little scandal or rumours, I talk about it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucinda (@lucindastrafford)

“Lucinda’s brother calling me a homophobic slur is so weird to me, like your sister is on a TV show, people are absolutely allowed to have their opinions. How can I do a video about a RUMOUR, say, allegedly 92949 times, without presenting anything as a factoid, you say… ‘Get your facts straight’. Why don’t you straighten up the facts for us? ”

As of now, Rory hasn’t responded to Brandi’s TikTok Story.

The Tab has reached out to Rory Strafford for comment.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image via TikTok/ITV