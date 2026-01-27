The Tab

Right, here’s what Whitney’s annoying phrase ‘charge it’ means on Love Island All Stars

Charge it to the game!

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

We’re almost two weeks into Love Island All Stars 2026 now, and everyone is getting more and more annoyed by Whitney’s internet vocabulary,  especially the phrase “charge it”. But what does it actually mean?! Here’s a full explanation, if you’re confused.

Whitney literally speaks in TikTok slang constantly, and “charge it” is her ultimate catchphrase. From “charge it to the game” to “charge it to the sisterhood,” she says it constantly, and it basically just means “it is what it is”.

The phrase is a way of accepting something bad that’s happened and moving on quickly rather than dwelling on it. You let it go and carry on, with no hard feelings, because it’s just an inevitable part of life. Game = life.

Credit: ITV

As Urban Dictionary explains:  “When something doesn’t go the way you want it to, or you do something wrong, and there is nothing you can do to change it. Don’t worry about it. Just put it in the past or… ‘charge it to the game’.”

The slang was popularised in the 90s by rapper Silkk the Shocker, who called his 1998 album Charge It 2 da Game. So, it’s been around for more than two decades now. 

Whitney hilariously adapts the phrase depending on the situation. Sometimes she’ll shorten it to just “charge it” or if it’s a situation involving beef between the girls, she’ll say “charge it to the sisterhood” instead. 

People online are starting to find it really annoying. One person wrote on Twitter: “I actually can’t stand watching Whitney say “charge it” so flipping triggering.”

“Whitney – for the love of shit please stop saying “charge it, charge it to the game” to absolutely everything,” another agreed.

Someone else called it an “ick,” while others are screaming, “It’s doing my head in”. I think it’s kind of iconic to be honest.

Featured image by: ITV 

