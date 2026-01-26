The Tab
Lucinda on Love Island All Stars

Lucinda scouted for All Stars just three hours before flying out in desperate bid to up drama

She didn’t even get a chance to wash her hair before the villa

Hayley Soen

It turns out Lucinda Stafford got the call for Love Island All Stars just three hours before she was whisked up and flown out to South Africa by producers. On Friday, Lucinda entered the villa alongside Curtis Pritchard, both of which have now done Love Island four times.

But, despite being a Love Island veteran, it would seem the call from All Stars took Lucinda a bit by surprise. She’s revealed in a TikTok that the turn around from her taking a call from producers to getting on the plane was just three hours, and she didn’t even get a chance to wash her hair.

“Travel with me to South Africa,” she captioned the video, detailing her chaotic few hours before the villa. “I have no idea what is going on,” Lucinda said, as she filmed someone lugging her suitcases down the stairs. A family member could be heard saying they “can’t believe” she’s doing the show again.

Lucinda explained: “I’ve been told literally three hours ago. This is one of the craziest things I’ve ever done in my whole entire life. I did not think I was going on All Stars, they literally called me this afternoon. It’s currently the evening and I’m on my way. I haven’t brought any clothes. Haven’t even washed my hair.”

Lucinda said she thought “yolo, I’m only this young once,” so said yes when producers called her. “This will be the last time I’m going on Love Island I promise,” she joked. I’ll believe that when I see it!

In the video, Lucinda then went on to show herself at the airport, checking in her bags and shopping at duty free. “There’s no going back now,” she said, as she boarded the plane.

Lots of people in the comments were rinsing the fact that she just won Love Island Games, but has still come back for more. “You literally won Games, could of said NO,” one said. Another added that she “already blew” the prize fund.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

