Finally some chaos! The nine bombshells lined up for the Love Island All Stars 2026 villa

3 hours ago

You know what, the Love Island All Stars 2026 villa is really missing some great bombshells. Scott has brought an element of messy to proceedings, but we really need more.

That being said, it looks as though ITV has our best interests at heart. Why? Because the rumour mill of who the show is thinking of throwing in is giving. We’ve got ex partners, villains, wronged Islanders, oh, and maybe a couple who might genuinely want love.

Here’s a rundown of all the bombshells we’re apparently getting in the Love Island All Stars 2026 villa.

Harrison Solomon

Guys, Harrison from the 2025 villa is coming back. I don’t think I’m ready for this. According to The Sun, he’s already on his way to South Africa and will be back on the show in the next few days.

A source said: “He’s on the plane right now and will be making an explosive return to the villa in the next few days. Fans might be divided by his return but there’s no question he makes good TV and girls LOVE him!”

Lana Jenkins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lana Jenkins (@lanajenkinss)

Lana apparently signed up for the show around the same time Shaq did. A source told The Sun: “Shaq and Lana were both in the thick of the action in their series and bosses would love to land them for All Stars. They’ve both been single for a while now and are open to finding love in the villa.

“Shaq’s launching his PT business and Lana has a podcast – so it’d be a good boost for their brands going back on TV, too.”

Curtis Pritchard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Curtis Pritchard (@curtispritchard12)

In quite frankly harrowing news, Curtis Pritchard has apparently been lined up to return to All Stars AGAIN. As per the MailOnline, he’s already in South Africa and ready to go.

“Curtis is coming back for All Stars and is currently waiting in the wings as a bombshell,” a source said. “He’s already in South Africa, having flown out undetected ahead of the show’s launch. While the lineup has been announced, producers were keeping Curtis’s entrance under wraps, knowing that his return to the franchise for the fourth time will certainly create a reaction among viewers.”

Tanya Manhenga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANYA MANHENGA (@talkswithtt_)

After Shaq gave that weird story to Belle about how a lap dance was behind his breakup with Tanya, after previously saying they split because he called another girl “beautiful”, we’ve all needed answers. Well, fear not. One name rumoured to be entering the villa is Tanya, the ex in question. Girl, give us your side, please!

Olivia Hawkins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Hawkins (@livhawkinss)

Despite already having done All Stars, Liv is apparently coming back. She was rumoured at the same time as Samie and Scott, and so far those rumours have been true, so the rest are just yet to play out. Olivia has apparently already flown out to South Africa.

Ronnie Vint

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RONNIE (@ronnievint)

Ronnie was also rumoured at the same time as Liv, Scott and Samie. A source told The Sun: “Show bosses have an incredible line up of bombshells this series – all stars who don’t care about stepping on toes or stealing from established couples. Ronnie, Scott, Samie and Liv have all flown out to South Africa this week and are waiting for their moment to bombshell.”

Yasmin Pettet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin🐈‍⬛ (@yasminpettet111)

When the first bunch of rumours were announced, 2025 finalist Yasmin was thrown around as a potential Islander. Things obviously didn’t work out with Jamie, so we need her messy ways back!

Alima Gaggio and Andrada Pop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANDRADA POP (@_andradapop)

As well as Yasmin, two more girlies from the 2025 series are rumoured to be making a return. Alima and Andrada have previously been reported to have been in talks for All Stars this year.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.