Love Island has prepared this secret bombshell for All Stars, and it’s going to be traumatic

WHY?! Have we not suffered enough?

3 hours ago

Ahead of the launch of Love Island All Stars three, sources have named one of the secret bombshells set to cause some chaos. Back by literally zero demand is noneother than Curtis Pritchard.

Though Love Island was supposed to kick off on Monday, the show was postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in South Africa. Now, it’s believed that filming will continue on January 14 – so there’s not a huge amount of time to wait.

As per the MailOnline, who aquired pictures of Curtis looking disgruntled in the South African sun, ITV bosses wanted to keep it as a surprise, albeit one that no one asked for. Someone tell Love Island that surprises are meant to be fun.

“Curtis is coming back for All Stars and is currently waiting in the wings as a bombshell,” the ITV source said.

Curtis Pritchard has been spotted landing in South Africa ahead of his rumoured FOURTH return to the #LoveIsland Villa, less than a year after he made the final of All Stars 2 with Ekin-Su. pic.twitter.com/hSUvxZNM0t — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) January 12, 2026

“He’s already in South Africa, having flown out undetected ahead of the show’s launch, which has since been delayed. While the lineup has been announced, producers were keeping Curtis’s entrance under wraps, knowing that his return to the franchise for the fourth time will certainly create a reaction among viewers.”

Apparently, there’s even a clue of his return in the promotional material. Naturally, it’s a reference to his admittedly iconic line.

I can't believe I'm going to have to sit through another series of Curtis Pritchard AGAIN #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/O5JX9F3RdW — Reba News and Updates (@BAB00SHKA_1) January 12, 2026

The source added: “But eagle-eyed fans may have spotted a small clue at the Love Island launch; a napkin referencing Curtis’s famous line from the show, ‘a coffee so everyone is ready for the morning.'”

And yes, this will be Curtis Pritchard’s FOURTH time on Love Island.

The other bombshells have been revealed for All Stars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Shortly after the official cast list for Love Island All Stars was announced, The Sun revealed the four bombshells joining the ranks. According to that source, we can expect Olivia Hawkins, Ronnie Vint, Samie Elishi, and Scott van-der-Sluis.

“Show bosses have an incredible line-up of bombshells this series – all stars who don’t care about stepping on toes or stealing from established couples. Ronnie, Scott, Samie and Liv have all flown out to South Africa this week and are waiting for their moment to bombshell,” a source revealed.

That brings the most up-to-date cast list to: Belle Hassan, Sean Stone, Whitney Adebayo, Charlie Frederick, Millie Court, Ciaran Davies, Jess Harding, Shaq Muhammad, Leanne Amaning, Tommy Bradley, Helena Ford, Jack Keating, Olivia Hawkins, Ronnie Vint, Samie Elishi, and Scott van-der-Sluis. Oh, and Curtis Pritchard.

All Stars is looking more like: Whoever was available stars.