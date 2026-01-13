The Tab
Love Island has prepared this secret bombshell for All Stars, and it’s going to be traumatic

WHY?! Have we not suffered enough?

Kieran Galpin

Ahead of the launch of Love Island All Stars three, sources have named one of the secret bombshells set to cause some chaos. Back by literally zero demand is noneother than Curtis Pritchard.

Though Love Island was supposed to kick off on Monday, the show was postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in South Africa. Now, it’s believed that filming will continue on January 14 – so there’s not a huge amount of time to wait.

As per the MailOnline, who aquired pictures of Curtis looking disgruntled in the South African sun, ITV bosses wanted to keep it as a surprise, albeit one that no one asked for. Someone tell Love Island that surprises are meant to be fun.

“Curtis is coming back for All Stars and is currently waiting in the wings as a bombshell,” the ITV source said.

“He’s already in South Africa, having flown out undetected ahead of the show’s launch, which has since been delayed. While the lineup has been announced, producers were keeping Curtis’s entrance under wraps, knowing that his return to the franchise for the fourth time will certainly create a reaction among viewers.”

Apparently, there’s even a clue of his return in the promotional material. Naturally, it’s a reference to his admittedly iconic line.

The source added: “But eagle-eyed fans may have spotted a small clue at the Love Island launch; a napkin referencing Curtis’s famous line from the show, ‘a coffee so everyone is ready for the morning.'”

And yes, this will be Curtis Pritchard’s FOURTH time on Love Island.

The other bombshells have been revealed for All Stars

Run Away what happened Henry

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn't need the prize money

Prepare to be horrified: Gay twins reveal what they actually do to each other for OnlyFans

Gay twins

Prepare to be horrified: Gay twins reveal what they actually do to each other for OnlyFans

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Shortly after the official cast list for Love Island All Stars was announced, The Sun revealed the four bombshells joining the ranks. According to that source, we can expect Olivia Hawkins, Ronnie Vint, Samie Elishi, and Scott van-der-Sluis.

“Show bosses have an incredible line-up of bombshells this series – all stars who don’t care about stepping on toes or stealing from established couples. Ronnie, Scott, Samie and Liv have all flown out to South Africa this week and are waiting for their moment to bombshell,” a source revealed.

That brings the most up-to-date cast list to: Belle Hassan, Sean Stone, Whitney Adebayo, Charlie Frederick, Millie Court, Ciaran Davies, Jess Harding, Shaq Muhammad, Leanne Amaning, Tommy Bradley, Helena Ford, Jack Keating, Olivia Hawkins, Ronnie Vint, Samie Elishi, and Scott van-der-Sluis. Oh, and Curtis Pritchard.

All Stars is looking more like: Whoever was available stars.

Featured image credit: ITV
Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Marlon

Meet Marlon, the stupidly hot influencer Love Island’s Indiyah was caught ‘cheating’ with

Right, here's when Love Island All Stars is expected to start after wildfires delayed filming

love island belle and anton

Love Island's Anton dragged for bizarre reaction to his ex Belle joining All Stars

Stranger Things doc revelations finale

These 11 shocking revelations from the Stranger Things doc expose wild truths about the finale

Suchismita Ghosh

‘God, I don’t know how to play this’

Secret finale notes in new Stranger Things doc 'finally answer' if Eleven is really dead

Ellissa Bain

I’m freaking out

Matthew from The Traitors reveals church tried to 'cure' him of being gay, and it's so sad

Hebe Hancock

His story is incredible

Cynthia Ariabna

Oh no, there's been a tragic update in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's relationship

Kieran Galpin

2026 is off to a depressing start

oxford as a student has been sentenced for possessing indecent images

Oxford student, 23, found guilty of possessing 514 indecent images while at university

Claudia Cox

His lawyer claimed he felt ‘isolated’ at university

Viral Barbie audio clip

F**k? Barbie? People are losing their heads over what they hear in this viral clip

Hayley Soen

I hear both!

Exeter student attempts CPR after man found unresponsive in city centre

Lauren Adams

Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene

Love Is Blind couple baby

Love Is Blind couple share they've welcomed first baby together and it's adorable

Hayley Soen

I’m so happy for them

Divorce gate Stranger Things theory

Divorce gate explained as people blame this Stranger Things theory for the unsatisfying finale

Suchismita Ghosh

Move over conformity gate, there’s a new theory in the Stranger Things universe

Influencer Lorna Luxe shares tragic update about her husband's stage four cancer

Ellissa Bain

‘We’ve had some pretty devastating news’

