The Tab

Right, here’s when Love Island All Stars is expected to start after wildfires delayed filming

Tonight’s launch has been postponed

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

This weekend, Love Island All Stars announced the start of the show had been delayed following wildfires in South Africa, near the villa. ITV said in a statement that for the safety of the Islanders and crew, filming had been postponed.

At the weekend, Love Island said: “Further to a production evacuation owing to ongoing wildfires in the area, our assessment of the location site has concluded that filming will need to be postponed. Health and safety is our greatest priority and will always come first, and therefore the transmission of Love Island: All Stars will be delayed until a date to be confirmed.”

But now, there has been an update on when we should expect the new series to kick off. Today, in an update provided to The Mirror, it looks as though we might not have long to wait. A source has said filming is hoping to be back up and running later this week, with the first episode soon to follow.

Love Island All Stars villa

via ITV

“Bosses are hoping to resume filming on Wednesday 14th January but it’s still very much an ongoing situation which they’re continuing to monitor closely,” they said. “The team have worked hard to make sure the site is safe for the crew and Islanders.” The source went on to say if filming does resume on Wednesday, we could expect a launch episode as soon as Thursday.

As of this weekend, local reports have said South Africa’s Western Cape is still grappling with several wildfires across the province. Some blazes remain out of control, whilst others had been extinguished. Authorities said it is believed to be the largest informal settlement fire in the Western Cape since 2013.

Most Read

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Gay twins

Prepare to be horrified: Gay twins reveal what they actually do to each other for OnlyFans

Everything to know about Jade Scott, the avid gamer and Warwick Uni student on The Traitors

State broadcaster SABC reported on Saturday that authorities were working with the South African Air Force to control several fire-related incidents in the Western Cape, where the All Stars villa is located.

The Tab has reached out to ITV, who said Saturday’s message is the most recent official line.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. 

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

Video of Indiyah goes viral after cheating claims with Love Island ex Dami

Love Island’s Indiyah admits ‘mistake’ as video of her kissing someone else goes viral

‘It won’t be the same’: Millie reflects on what All Stars will be like without Liam in the villa

Guys, FOUR bombshells for Love Island All Stars have already leaked and the drama is huge

Latest

Tom Blyth explains why he initially turned down playing Alex in People We Meet on Vacation

Esther Knowles

He was sent the script twice before agreeing to play Alex

Jessie’s inspirational life outside The Traitors, from X Factor to living with a stammer

Ellissa Bain

I love her

the traitors harriet

Woah, chief Traitor-hunter Harriet is secretly too minted to need the prize money

Claudia Cox

Her husband is a very wealthy banker

Revealed: The Warwick Tab’s 2025 ultimate BNOC

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The wait is finally over

Bridgerton season four episode one watch early

You can actually watch the first episode of Bridgerton season four early this week – here’s how

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s two weeks earlier than the official release

Marlon

Meet Marlon, the stupidly hot influencer Love Island’s Indiyah was caught ‘cheating’ with

Kieran Galpin

He’s now spoken out

Durham, this is how you’re going to survive after Heated Rivalry…

Katy Vos

Because even though it feels like we’re living in an ice rink, we tragically don’t have a Shane Hollander or an Ilya Rozanov

People have worked out what Leonardo DiCaprio is saying in *that* unaired Golden Globes clip

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Right, here’s when Love Island All Stars is expected to start after wildfires delayed filming

Hayley Soen

Tonight’s launch has been postponed

the traitors fiona

Here’s the actual age of self-proclaimed ‘old girl’ Fiona on The Traitors season four

Claudia Cox

She’s really not much older than other cast members

Tom Blyth explains why he initially turned down playing Alex in People We Meet on Vacation

Esther Knowles

He was sent the script twice before agreeing to play Alex

Jessie’s inspirational life outside The Traitors, from X Factor to living with a stammer

Ellissa Bain

I love her

the traitors harriet

Woah, chief Traitor-hunter Harriet is secretly too minted to need the prize money

Claudia Cox

Her husband is a very wealthy banker

Revealed: The Warwick Tab’s 2025 ultimate BNOC

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The wait is finally over

Bridgerton season four episode one watch early

You can actually watch the first episode of Bridgerton season four early this week – here’s how

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s two weeks earlier than the official release

Marlon

Meet Marlon, the stupidly hot influencer Love Island’s Indiyah was caught ‘cheating’ with

Kieran Galpin

He’s now spoken out

Durham, this is how you’re going to survive after Heated Rivalry…

Katy Vos

Because even though it feels like we’re living in an ice rink, we tragically don’t have a Shane Hollander or an Ilya Rozanov

People have worked out what Leonardo DiCaprio is saying in *that* unaired Golden Globes clip

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Right, here’s when Love Island All Stars is expected to start after wildfires delayed filming

Hayley Soen

Tonight’s launch has been postponed

the traitors fiona

Here’s the actual age of self-proclaimed ‘old girl’ Fiona on The Traitors season four

Claudia Cox

She’s really not much older than other cast members