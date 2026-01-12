Right, here’s when Love Island All Stars is expected to start after wildfires delayed filming

3 hours ago

This weekend, Love Island All Stars announced the start of the show had been delayed following wildfires in South Africa, near the villa. ITV said in a statement that for the safety of the Islanders and crew, filming had been postponed.

At the weekend, Love Island said: “Further to a production evacuation owing to ongoing wildfires in the area, our assessment of the location site has concluded that filming will need to be postponed. Health and safety is our greatest priority and will always come first, and therefore the transmission of Love Island: All Stars will be delayed until a date to be confirmed.”

But now, there has been an update on when we should expect the new series to kick off. Today, in an update provided to The Mirror, it looks as though we might not have long to wait. A source has said filming is hoping to be back up and running later this week, with the first episode soon to follow.

“Bosses are hoping to resume filming on Wednesday 14th January but it’s still very much an ongoing situation which they’re continuing to monitor closely,” they said. “The team have worked hard to make sure the site is safe for the crew and Islanders.” The source went on to say if filming does resume on Wednesday, we could expect a launch episode as soon as Thursday.

As of this weekend, local reports have said South Africa’s Western Cape is still grappling with several wildfires across the province. Some blazes remain out of control, whilst others had been extinguished. Authorities said it is believed to be the largest informal settlement fire in the Western Cape since 2013.

State broadcaster SABC reported on Saturday that authorities were working with the South African Air Force to control several fire-related incidents in the Western Cape, where the All Stars villa is located.

The Tab has reached out to ITV, who said Saturday’s message is the most recent official line.

