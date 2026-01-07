‘It won’t be the same’: Millie reflects on what All Stars will be like without Liam in the villa

She admitted she’d consider getting back with him if he was a bombshell

On and off, Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon were together for four years. Now, Millie has been cast for All Stars, and will be in the villa without him.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say everyone thought Millie and Liam were endgame, after meeting on Love Island 2021. When they first split up everyone was shook, when they got back together it felt like fate, and then when they broke up again it was truly heartbreak. Now, we’re going to see Millie in the villa trying to find love once more.

Speaking to The Tab ahead of heading to South Africa for the show, Millie spoke about how she’s feeling about the prospect of trying to find love on TV once again.

“It won’t be the same,” Millie said, when comparing what she expects this time around to last time. “It won’t be the same or better. I’m not aiming to top [last time], this will be a different experience.”

Millie said she found love the first time around, and admitted she isn’t sure if she’ll find another connection that strong. She continued: “At the end of the day, hopefully I’ll find love but I might not find anyone. I’m throwing myself into it.”

When talking about what she hopes to get from her next relationship, Millie said: “I’m definitely looking to settle down. I’m in the headspace where I want my next partner to be my husband, who I start a family with. Fingers crossed!”

Obviously, with Love Island All Stars, there’s always a risk an ex could turn up – and Millie wouldn’t rule out getting back with Liam if that was to happen. “I’d be surprised if Liam was in there,” she said. “But I can’t speak for my future self [for what I’d do]. I just don’t know.”

Millie said she feels much more prepared this time around for drama, and is looking forward to what’s to come. “I love a flirt and I love meeting new people,” she told The Tab. “I’m in a good headspace now to deal with the drama and have fun. I’m more prepared now.”

But one thing she won’t do, is fight with another girl for a man. “I’m not fighting for a boy, I can’t be arsed for that,” Millie said. “I’ll take it as it comes and hopefully everything will work out.”

