Love Island winner announces he’s welcomed a baby with new girlfriend after shock show split

It’s a big day for Love Island fans. Not only has the All Stars cast been announced, but this weekend a former Love Island winner revealed he’s welcomed a baby with his new girlfriend. What a time!

Finley Tapp won the first ever winter series of the show alongside Paige Turley. They looked like endgame, but three years later it was announced they had split up. Then, things got messy. They were both cast in Ex on the Beach, and it was reported following this, they had decided to give their relationship another go.

However, this all came to a quick end when it was said Finn had slept with MAFS star Tamara Joy, who had also been in Ex on the Beach alongside the former couple. After this, it was reported Paige decided things were over for good between them.

Now, Finn has moved on with a new girlfriend – and they’ve welcomed a baby together! Finn first went official with his new girlfriend, Jess Hale, over a year ago. Six months ago, they revealed they were expecting.

‘Our hearts have never been fuller’

On Saturday, January 3rd, Finn revealed their baby had arrived safely, sharing some pictures to Instagram. He shared their little boy’s adorable name. “Austin. For nine months you were an image in our heads,” he said.

“We imagined a world with you in it, and now you’re here. Our hearts have never been fuller. The most perfect baby boy. Jess, you were incredible. My admiration for you continues to grow each and every day.”

Lots of fellow Islanders are in the comments sharing their best wishes. Molly Smith said: “Congratulations.” Liam Reardon added: “Massive congratulations both.” Shaughna Phillips said: “Congratulations to you both, he is perfect!”.

Cute!

