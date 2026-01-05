The Tab
Love Island winner announces baby with new girlfriend

Love Island winner announces he’s welcomed a baby with new girlfriend after shock show split

It’s been a whirlwind

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

It’s a big day for Love Island fans. Not only has the All Stars cast been announced, but this weekend a former Love Island winner revealed he’s welcomed a baby with his new girlfriend. What a time!

Finley Tapp won the first ever winter series of the show alongside Paige Turley. They looked like endgame, but three years later it was announced they had split up. Then, things got messy. They were both cast in Ex on the Beach, and it was reported following this, they had decided to give their relationship another go.

However, this all came to a quick end when it was said Finn had slept with MAFS star Tamara Joy, who had also been in Ex on the Beach alongside the former couple. After this, it was reported Paige decided things were over for good between them.

Now, Finn has moved on with a new girlfriend – and they’ve welcomed a baby together! Finn first went official with his new girlfriend, Jess Hale, over a year ago. Six months ago, they revealed they were expecting.

‘Our hearts have never been fuller’

On Saturday, January 3rd, Finn revealed their baby had arrived safely, sharing some pictures to Instagram. He shared their little boy’s adorable name. “Austin. For nine months you were an image in our heads,” he said.

“We imagined a world with you in it, and now you’re here. Our hearts have never been fuller. The most perfect baby boy. Jess, you were incredible. My admiration for you continues to grow each and every day.”

Lots of fellow Islanders are in the comments sharing their best wishes. Molly Smith said: “Congratulations.” Liam Reardon added: “Massive congratulations both.” Shaughna Phillips said: “Congratulations to you both, he is perfect!”.

Cute!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

It’s time! Meet the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026 who are back looking for love again

Love Island split

Oh no! Love Island legends heartbreakingly split up after a huge three years together

‘I wish it was different’: Love Island 2025 couple confirm split after seven months together

Latest

The Traitors schedule has shifted again, so here’s the full timetable for series four

Hebe Hancock

I need more NOW

Stranger Thing

Wait, there’s another Stranger Things episode coming? Explaining ‘conformity gate’

Kieran Galpin

It’s giving collective psychosis

The ultimate 2026 ins and outs for Exeter students

Emily Thackeray

From no longer skipping 9am lectures to actually taking out the bins

Vickie Stranger Things finale

The Duffer Brothers finally explain why Vickie didn’t appear at the end of Stranger Things finale

Suchismita Ghosh

She was such a huge part of Robin’s life

Love Island winner announces baby with new girlfriend

Love Island winner announces he’s welcomed a baby with new girlfriend after shock show split

Hayley Soen

It’s been a whirlwind

Eight chilling The Simpsons predictions for 2026 that could actually come true

Ellissa Bain

The show correctly predicts so many crazy things

It’s time! Meet the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026 who are back looking for love again

Hayley Soen

There are two former winners!

Drake Von

Oh god: There are new explicit teasers for the gay Bonnie Blue stunt, and they’re feral

Kieran Galpin

1,000 bottoms versus one top is getting closer

‘Scammed out of £20k’: London students forced to move out of ‘most exclusive’ student hall

Lynn Tan

Students were told to leave the luxurious student hall following a power outage

Eight King’s College London academics recognised in New Year’s Honours list

Isabella Zbucki

They were praised for developing their respective fields of study

The Traitors schedule has shifted again, so here’s the full timetable for series four

Hebe Hancock

I need more NOW

Stranger Thing

Wait, there’s another Stranger Things episode coming? Explaining ‘conformity gate’

Kieran Galpin

It’s giving collective psychosis

The ultimate 2026 ins and outs for Exeter students

Emily Thackeray

From no longer skipping 9am lectures to actually taking out the bins

Vickie Stranger Things finale

The Duffer Brothers finally explain why Vickie didn’t appear at the end of Stranger Things finale

Suchismita Ghosh

She was such a huge part of Robin’s life

Love Island winner announces baby with new girlfriend

Love Island winner announces he’s welcomed a baby with new girlfriend after shock show split

Hayley Soen

It’s been a whirlwind

Eight chilling The Simpsons predictions for 2026 that could actually come true

Ellissa Bain

The show correctly predicts so many crazy things

It’s time! Meet the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026 who are back looking for love again

Hayley Soen

There are two former winners!

Drake Von

Oh god: There are new explicit teasers for the gay Bonnie Blue stunt, and they’re feral

Kieran Galpin

1,000 bottoms versus one top is getting closer

‘Scammed out of £20k’: London students forced to move out of ‘most exclusive’ student hall

Lynn Tan

Students were told to leave the luxurious student hall following a power outage

Eight King’s College London academics recognised in New Year’s Honours list

Isabella Zbucki

They were praised for developing their respective fields of study