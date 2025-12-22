‘I wish it was different’: Love Island 2025 couple confirm split after seven months together

4 hours ago

After weeks of speculation, Love Island 2025 couple Meg and Dejon have confirmed they have split up. Two weeks ago, it was rumoured the pair had broken up after a huge bust up on a holiday.

Then, it looked as though they patched things up, but now Dejon has shared in an Instagram statement that it’s over for good. He said: “It is with great sadness that I have parted ways with Meg after almost seven months together.

“Navigating a relationship after the intensity of the villa has incredible memories, but also came with difficulties, especially being in the public eye, trying to incorporate work as a personal trainer and setting up a new business along the way.

“I wish things could have been different and this next period of adjustment will be hard for us both, but I wish Meg nothing but the best for the future.”

The former couple were previously on holiday together for work, when it was reported they had initially ended things. A friend of the pair told The Sun: “Meg and Dejon have been rowing non -stop recently, but were hoping this holiday would smooth things over. Clearly that hasn’t worked as they have had another massive row and called it a day, even cutting all ties on socials.

“Holidays together can be intense for any couple so we’re hoping they manage to work things out. Sometimes with these two, they’re off one minute, back on the next but things aren’t great between them at all right now. You wouldn’t even know from their social media that they are in Dubai together, because all of the content they have been posting hasn’t had each other in it.”

They apparently first unfollowed each other after a row in November, but then re-followed each other a few hours later. At the time, they didn’t speak out about split rumours. But now it’s all over!

