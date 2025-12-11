Meg and Dejon have officially BROKEN UP after ‘huge bust up’ following Love Island 2025

7 hours ago

It’s official. After rumours began spreading about them, it’s been confirmed that Meg and Dejon from Love Island 2025 have split up.

Rumours began spreading about the former couple this week, when people on TikTok and Reddit noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram, and weren’t posting as much together. Now, the news has come through.

The pair are currently together in Dubai for work, but The Sun has reported they are no longer actually together as girlfriend and boyfriend. They apparently had a huge bust up during the trip, and have called time on their relationship.

A friend of the pair told The Sun: “Meg and Dejon have been rowing non -stop recently, but were hoping this holiday would smooth things over. Clearly that hasn’t worked as they have had another massive row and called it a day, even cutting all ties on socials.

“Holidays together can be intense for any couple so we’re hoping they manage to work things out. Sometimes with these two, they’re off one minute, back on the next but things aren’t great between them at all right now. You wouldn’t even know from their social media that they are in Dubai together, because all of the content they have been posting hasn’t had each other in it.”

They apparently first unfollowed each other after a row in November, but then re-followed each other a few hours later. However, this time it’s all over. They haven’t posted together for almost a month, since 16th November, when Meg shared a loved up pic of them kissing and wrote: “Love doing life with you.”

Meg and Dejon are yet to comment on the rumours themselves. The pair first met in the villa this summer, and left the show an item.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.