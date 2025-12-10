‘I am not a prude’: The person who ratted out Bonnie Blue reveals the real reason they did it

1 hour ago

It turns out Bonnie Blue didn’t just “get unlucky” in Bali, someone actually ratted her out, and now they’ve revealed exactly how they tracked her down and why they went to the police in the first place.

Unlike last year, when she went viral for faking her arrest, this time Bonnie Blue’s arrest isn’t fake. She was detained for allegedly filming p*rnographic content, which is strictly illegal there. She brought her “B*ng Bus” tour to Indonesia and was arrested on Thursday, 4 December, when police raided her rental studio.

Now, the unnamed expat, who lives in Bali, told News.com.au exactly how Bonnie Blue was caught and why they ratted her out. According to them, it wasn’t some big secret investigation. In fact, it was straightforward. “The way we tracked her wasn’t particularly complicated; we just followed her through her g**g b*ng bus,” the individual said.

Bonnie Blue had been openly filming her “Bali G**g B*ng” content around Schoolies Week, including riding around the island in a branded bus and posting constant updates online. So, naturally, people noticed.

Police ‘couldn’t comprehend’ what was happening

When the expat first approached police, things didn’t go smoothly. They said officers genuinely had no idea what they were being told. “At first, they couldn’t even understand what was happening. We had to explain it to them, that there are about 20 guys and Bonnie. They just couldn’t comprehend it.”

But once the situation was properly explained, including claims she was “bragging about sleeping with Schoolies, some of whom were barely legal”, police realised this wasn’t just a party bus gone wrong. It was potentially a serious criminal offence under Indonesia’s strict anti-p*rnography laws.

“Once we explained to them that she was driving around in the g**g b*ng bus… and that the footage was going worldwide afterwards, they confirmed the activity was illegal. Then they sent in undercover agents and booked them.”

And that’s exactly what led to the raid on a studio villa in Pererenan last week, where Bonnie, two British men, an Australian man, and a number of tourists were arrested.

So, why did they rat her out?

Despite how dramatic it all sounds, the expat insists it wasn’t about moral panic.

“I am not a prude, and I am not judging her,” they said. “But ‘Bonnie Blue’s Bali G**g B*ng’ is not where we want to be reputation-wise.”

They said the local community was deeply uncomfortable with the situation, especially because Bali is far more conservative than tourists realise.

“The Balinese are spiritual people… and that kind of thing is not for us. Bali doesn’t need that kind of publicity.”

They also pointed out that p*rnography and working without the correct permits are both illegal in Indonesia, meaning what Bonnie was doing wasn’t just frowned upon; it was against the law.

So, what happens next?

Even though Bonnie and her team have been released, their passports have reportedly been seized, and they’re still required to attend meetings with police and immigration officials.

If she is formally charged, she could face up to 15 years in prison and fines reaching six billion rupiah (around £270,000).

That’s all under Indonesia’s P*rnography Act, one of the strictest in the world. She may also be deported and banned from returning to the country altogether.

For now, investigations are ongoing, and Bonnie’s spokesperson says she is cooperating with authorities.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.