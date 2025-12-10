The Tab’s 2025 Christmas gift guide: Presents that won’t get regifted in January

Plus things to do, eat and drink for when the Celebrations just don’t cut it

2 hours ago

It’s two weeks to go, and all you’ve got is a roll of wrapping paper and a solitary Terry’s Chocolate Orange. No more messing, it’s time to lock in.

From experiences to guaranteed crowd pleasers, The Tab’s 2025 Christmas gift guide is your fail-safe solution to the chaos of shopping for loved ones.

For the wellness guru

Live It Up Greens – £35

A straightforward greens blend that actually tastes clean and mixes easily. Live It Up is a good choice for someone who wants a daily boost without going full wellness influencer or breaking the bank.

Oura Ring 4 Ceramic – £499

If they’re into fitness and wellness, they’re wanting a Oura Ring. It’s a discreet, design-led health tracker that looks like jewellery, not tech. The ceramic finish elevates Oura’s latest sleep, readiness and activity tracking, with improved sensors in a minimal, comfortable ring.

Perfect for anyone who wants serious health insights without wearing a smartwatch.

Wild Deodorant Christmas Gift Set – £32

A solid upgrade from standard deodorant: Wild is refillable, well designed and reliably effective. The scents are clean, not overpowering, and the compostable refills make it the perfect eco friendly deodorant for anyone this Christmas.

The Drinks Bureau cocktails – from £30

Whether it’s train tinnies, pre drinks or a dinner party, no one can resist a cheeky cocktail and these canned tipples from The Drinks Bureau are the ideal stocking filler for the classier drinker in your life.

Pure Tone Aesthetics LED Face Mask – £199

Perfect for him or her, this streamlined LED mask from Pure Tone is comfortable, simple to operate, and effective for anyone building a more tech-forward skincare routine. The benefits to red light are endless and this tool offers clinic-grade rejuvenation.

Drowsy Featherweight Sleep Mask – £52

The same blackout design Drowsy is famous for, but in a lighter fabric that you’ll be thankful for in warmer weather. A great stocking filler for loved ones who love to travel or sleep light.

Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Serum – £41

It’s easy to apply, effective in growing stronger lashes over time. Revitalash is perfect for the low maintenance girlie who’s into beauty.

Earl of East Ciliegia candle – £40

Juicy, jammy and perfectly tart, the Earl of East Ciliegia candle is irresistibly indulgent, it makes everything a little bit sweeter. The cherry scent will make even the coldest winter day feel warm and cosy.

Fever-Tree Paloma Cracker – £10

A simple but effective crowd pleaser, this cracker comes filled with tequila and a can of grapefruit soda, to make the perfect cocktail. I’m never buying a boring, regular cracker again.

For the Dads

On Running Cloudmonster – £160

It’s time to get him out of those battered Dad trainers. These On Running Cloudmonster trainers will not only bring him into 2025, but are also comfy as hell (quite literally like walking on clouds). You can get them from JD Sports here.

Boujie and high-tech over-ear headphones – prices vary

If he’s an extreme tech Dad and you’ve got cash to spend (£1,299 to be exact) – believe it or not, Loewe has just launched wireless headphones. They come with features like real-time translation and personal assistant, plus immersive sound. If you’re looking for a slightly more down-to-earth price tag, these from Marshall (£169.99) are a winner, and great for Dads who love their tunes.

Paul John Christmas Edition 2025 – £65

A well-made holiday release with the warm spice and tropical notes Paul John is known for. Interesting enough for enthusiasts, approachable enough for casual whisky drinkers, this whiskey is the oldest Paul John has to offer.

Scout Smart Camera – £99.99

If there’s one thing that sets dad off, it’s the family pet jumping up at the table. Get him a Scout Smart Pet Camera and he can keep an eye on everyone from wherever he is. Set it down and it does all the work. Auto-tracking, stabilised footage, and smart framing make it ideal for training clips – or keeping everyone in check from afar.

SmartyPlants Single Stem Sensor – £39.99

Dads don’t play when it comes to their plants. This clever sensor from SmartyPlants takes the guesswork out of plant care by measuring light, humidity, soil moisture and nutrients. It even translates the data into guidance on the free app, so his plant can tell him exactly what it needs, when it needs it.

Pusser’s Night Watch Rum 70cl – £35

The new limited edition Pusser’s Night Watch Rum is a bold blend of classic Guyanese rum and Blackstrap Rum distilled at Hilton Head Distillery using Louisiana blackstrap molasses, honouring the depth and tradition of naval rum. It’s great in a dark twist on the Old Fashioned. You can buy it on Amazon here.

For the chefs and hosts

Sage InFizz™ Fusion Fizzer – £159.95

Sparkling water, but make it chrome and chic. A fab gift for a host who loves kitchen appliances but also style – you don’t need to shove this one in the cupboard when guests come over. It looks great on the counter.

Marshall Kilburn III speaker – £299.99

Classic design and quality sound. Kilburn III is a luxury speaker to soundtrack the dinner party, all while being very easy on the eye. You can buy it for your fave host here.

Salter Alchemy kitchen bits – from £19.99

Salter has a huge range of chic and slick kitchen bits, that will take anyone’s kitchen game up a level. The prices range from just £19.99, to some more expensive bits if you’re feeling generous. The range is stylish and practical, and I highly recommend the kettle and toaster set.

Salter espresso machine – £99.99

If you want to level up that kitchen game to the ULTIMATE, this espresso machine is a gift that will go down perfectly. It comes with a milk jug, and frother. Plus, you just know anyone you gift this to is going to want to show it off at every chance, so every time you visit them it’s a guaranteed creamy flat white for you. A win win!

Batch Coffee subscription – £18

To go with the coffee machine, a coffee subscription! Batch Coffee Club is a specialty coffee subscription showcasing some of the best coffee around the world. The coffee it includes is all ethically sourced and the packaging is home compostable. You don’t need an espresso machine either, the beans can be ground any way you serve.

The At Home Barista Coffee Book – £14.99

The coffee expert behind Batch Coffee Club, Tom Saxon, has recently written a book full of his expertise. It contains everything from recipes for complete newbies, to real coffee snobs. There are sections on coffee origins, alongside spectacular imagery, and more about roasting, tips and brewing. If you have someone in your life who loves coffee, this is perfect for them. It’s just £14.99.

O.R.S Hydration tablet bauble – £15

Even the best hosts might need a little boost after a big one. And these hydration tablets provide just that. O.R.S Hydration Tablets are redefining what it means to feel good, stay energised, and keep balanced — especially through the festive party season. Late nights, celebratory drinks, rich foods, and colder weather can all take a toll on your hydration levels, leaving you feeling sluggish, fatigued, or run down.

Clinically formulated and trusted by healthcare professionals, O.R.S is the only electrolyte tablet of its kind prescribed by UK doctors on the NHS, making it a standout choice for smart hydration. And yes, this Christmas you can buy some encased in a festive bauble.

Chilli No.5 chilli oils and sauces – from £15

Chilli No.5 has a delicious range of Gourmet Picante Olive Oils, that you simply can’t call yourself a host without. These oils blend authentic Mediterranean heritage with Chilli No. 5’s bold flavour innovation. Each oil is bottled in Chilli No. 5’s matte-black glass – to lock in freshness, preserve the quality and flavour. Chic and fun. Xmas gift sets start at £15. A personal fav is the classic Picante oil.

Sauce Shop truffle edit – £25

You already trust Sauce Shop for some of the best hot sauces and dips around, but now it’s launched a truffle edit to take things up a level. In a gift box of five sauces, exclusively available at sauceshop.co, the set is available for a limited period only. It contains a truffle hot honey, truffle bbq, truffle and black pepper cooking sauce, truffle mayo and a signature truffle hot sauce.

For the beauty girlies

CULTSKIN® subscription – from £150

We all have one friend who is facial-obsessed. But what if she could have many facials a month, all year round? CULTSKIN® subscriptions start from £150 and give you access to the creme de la creme of skincare. The CULTSKIN® Lab subscription includes Advanced MicroNeedling with Dermapen 4™, CULTSKIN® Hydrafacial, Advanced LED Light Therapy, and more than 30 other treatments. While the CULTSKIN® Hydrafacial membership entitles you to one of these bad boys every month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CULTSKIN®️ (@cultskin)

We tried a course of Polynucleotides (yep, the salmon DNA one) and can confirm you’re in very safe and knowledgeable hands. If you need further convincing, CULTSKIN® was founded by celebrity aesthetics doctor Dr Esho, who treats Michelle Keegan’s face – need I say more?

Gisou Glossy & Glazed Gift Set – £34

The Honey Infused Hair Oil boosts shine and smooths frizz, and the Honey Infused Lip Oil in Glazed Plum drenches lips and gives them a wow shine. Yes please! Buy it here.

Epetome Synbiotic Duo Cap – £54.99

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Epetome (@epetome_co)

One for your gut health girlies. You’ll have seen Emily English’s Epetome getting plenty of attention on Instagram. TLDR: you take it once a day, it’s a pre and probiotic, and it claims to be 30x more effective than a standard capsule in getting the good bacteria to the gut microbiome. You can get a gift subscription here.

Plenaire makeup lover set – £47

This set contains a makeup remover and foaming cleanser. The double cleansing set that helps you remove makeup gently and thoroughly. There’s nothing more you could want, really.

VK Squashka – prices vary

A throwback done right, VK Squashka mixes classic alcopop energy with bold, sweet-sharp flavours. Light, fizzy and unapologetically fun, it’s the kind of ready to drink bottle made for house parties, pre-drinks and anything that needs a bit of chaos in the best way. A no-effort roadie for anyone who likes their drinks easy and nostalgic.

Whites Beaconsfield teeth whitening strips – £12.99

New year, new smile? These professional-grade whitening strips deliver visibly whiter teeth in just 14 days. Each pack contains 28 easy-to-apply strips designed for effortless at-home use. Formulated without peroxide, they lift stains from coffee, wine and smoking while protecting enamel, leaving teeth brighter with zero sensitivity. And if you want to really go full-transformation, the matching sonic toothbrush can really reach those hard-to-clean spots.

Lush Dusting Powder – £12

Made with a bright blend of Brazilian orange oil and fruity lime, the Lush Celebrate Dusting Powder is the life of the party. With multiple functions, it’s a luxury practical gift that feels thoughtful but not over the top. A perfect addition to any self care line up.

For your bestie

Coconut Lane polka dot phone case – £20

Phone cases have no right being this fun. A strong choice if she’s super into burgundy right now (aren’t we all) and wants to match her phone to her outfit. Buy it here.

Topshop Gideon studded clutch bag in burgundy – £38

Nothing says I love ya like a Topshop treat. This clutch comes in the colour of the year, has beautiful stud details, and if this bag doesn’t give festive season, then I don’t know what does. Get it here.

Lounge Annabelle Kitten Heels – £100

These lace-up cuties are ideal for a fashion girly. They’re kittens, so actually pretty comfortable, and they work with so many fits – from the office to dinner to holibobs. We love them, and you can buy them for bestie here.

Triangl Mala Bisc Brown Balconette Bikini Set – £115

If she’s not heading on holiday soon, she’s at least dreaming about it, so this dreamy set from Triangl will get her in the mood. Plus, it’s super flattering. Get it here.

Hair Syrup – £15.95

Hair oils are the newest beauty trend and for good reason – this Hair Syrup selection box is the perfect mix for anyone who’s looking to get into hair care.

For mum

lululemon Align No Line™ High-Rise Pant 25″ – £98

You can’t go wrong with the OG, quality activewear brand – lululemon. And your mum knows it. You’ll be the instant poster child if you rock up to Christmas day with these. Buy them here.

Jo Malone Cologne – £164

A gifting classic! You cannot go wrong with a bottle of Jo Malone – it is catnip for classy mums and women all over the land. We love Dark Amber and Ginger Lily – you can get it here.

Dualit Hand Blender – £99.99

Compact yet powerful, the Dualit Hand Blender is an all round kitchen essential for mums who love to cook.

Featuring a sleek design, it is ideal for blending soups, sauces, smoothies and more, making it a staple gift for home cooks and healthy eaters. It is easy to use and clean – making it as practical as it is stylish.

Kindle Paperwhite – £160

Mums never have any time for themselves, so this Kindle Paperwhite from Currys takes the heavy lifting out of reading for her. Its 7” display has higher contrast, and its glare-free display makes reading in sunshine a breeze. A Kindle is never a bad gift, especially this one.

Modal Pyjama Set from Dorina – £28

A fresh pyjama set? Can’t go wrong, especially for mum. This set from Modal mixes style with comfort and is the perfect cosy Christmas gift

Online person

24oz Owala® + Starbucks® FreeSip® Bottle in Green – £34.99

Owala is viral for a reason – it’s an award-winning leak-proof cup that keeps drinks cold for 24 hours. The Starbucks collab recently dropped, with its cute festive theme, and is available now in UK stores.

A Wick Guru festive candle – £35

Built for people who are tough on their tech, Burga’s Tough Case combines a hard outer shell with a shock-absorbing inner layer for serious protection.

A solid pick for the chronically online friend who wants their phone to survive everyday knocks while still looking chic.

Things to do, eat, and drink

Mollie’s Motel (Bristol, Oxford, Manchester) – from £110 per night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mollie’s Motel & Diner (@molliesmotels)

The drive home to Christmas can be a proper slog. Enter Mollie’s – a diner and hotel designed by the Soho House team that will make you never want to step foot into a budget motorway hotel again. Bedrooms are clean and crisp, with feather bedding, a big fat TV, wooden ribbed detailing, and the Cowshed products are the icing on the cake.

The food is diner-inspired – so don’t expect to eat healthily – but it’s comforting, and just what you need in winter. Plus, they serve Soho House’s famous Picantes, and you might even be able to get through a few more than usual here, as they don’t cost the usual £14.

You can book a room here.

Cocktails at Parasol, Dalston

From the people behind the hyped East London cocktail spot The Sun Tavern. Hidden in a sexy basement on Kingsland Road, you’ll find martinis done right, a 1980s disco soundtrack, and plenty of cocktails around £10, which is almost unheard of. Don’t leave without trying the. If you’re planning festive drinks or just need a new nightcap spot, this is one for your list. Don’t skip the mezcal-based El Diablo Guapo.

If you can’t make it there this festive period and want to give the gift of boujee cocktails, the Umbrella Project’s Party Drinks Hamper is filled with delights like Apple Rhubarb Paloma for your fave at-home mixologist.

Crust Bros festive pizza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crust Bros (@crustbros)

Obviously, you’ll get so bored of traditional Christmas dinner by the time Christmas actually comes around that even looking at pigs in blankets will be hard. If this sounds like you, might I suggest a pizza instead? The festive special at CrustBros has just enough festive flavour, without going overboard – a cream base, taleggio, fontina, smoked provola, Parmesan, speck, smoked almonds, and smoked chilli jelly. You’ll be doing your bit too – £1 from each pizza goes to UK homelessness charity StreetSmart. It’s on until 4th Jan at Waterloo, Covent Garden, and Earls Court, and if you’re a student, you can get 20% off via Student Beans.

Ukai Christmas menu – £60

And if you think pizza at Christmas wasn’t enough of a wildcard, let us introduce you to festive sushi. Portobello Road’s Japanese hotspot, Ukai, is serving up dishes like truffle edamame, flat iron steak with rosti potato, and black cod miso. You can wash it all down with their impressive selection of creative cocktails, too. The menu is available on Christmas Day itself, and it’s a great place to soak up the vibes of Portobello Road at a magical time of the year.

Hanbaagaasuuteeki for smash burgers with a twist, London

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HANBAAGAASUUTEEKI (@hanbaagaasuuteeki)

Everywhere cries “London’s best burger” but this place actually does it. So much so, the foodie TikTokers can’t get enough. Hanbaagaasuuteeki is a brand new Asian smash burger concept in Victoria which is going viral… all the time.

The menu looks simple: Three burgers, three fries, one side. But nothing is simple here, behind that minimalism lies a meticulous pursuit of flavour. I recommend taking some friends so you can try the lot, and requesting the off-menu Szechuan fried chicken burger.