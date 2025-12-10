The Tab

Here’s how to get your YouTube Wrapped 2025, and see the channels you watched most

Forget Spotify Wrapped

Ellissa Bain | Trends

For the first time ever, YouTube has launched its own Wrapped feature called YouTube Recap which lets you see loads of stats including your five most-watched channels and how many hours you spent watching or listening to videos in 2025. If you want to see it, here’s a step-by-step guide explaining exactly how.

Here’s exactly how to get your YouTube Wrapped 2025

Finding your YouTube Recap is really easy. Just follow these steps:

  1. Open the YouTube app
  2. Make sure you’re signed in
  3. At the bottom of the screen, press the “You” tab
  4. Tap the banner that says “Your 2025 Recap is here!”

If the banner isn’t showing on your account, that means you don’t have enough watch history to get a YouTube Recap. You must have watched a certain number of hours from January to late October 2025 to qualify.

This is everything YouTube Wrapped will tell you

You’ll be presented with a lovely little highlight reel of up to 12 different cards that “spotlight your top channels, interests, and even the evolution of your viewing habits,” YouTube explains.

It starts by telling you all the different types of videos you watched this year, with things like “getting travel tips” and “listening to podcasts”.

After that, it tells you how many channels you watched in 2025 and your top five channels, as well as the percentage of viewers you fall into for your most-watched channel.

Plus, if you watched YouTube enough, you’ll also be given a personality that sums up your watching habits, like The Trailblazer, The Skill Builder or The Sunshiner.

Then, it complies all the stats into a nice card that you can share on social media. Dare I say it, this might just be better than Spotify Wrapped.

Don’t forget to have a look at your PlayStation Wrapped and Fortnite Wrapped too.

Ellissa Bain | Trends

Latest
Emily in Paris Mindy Alfie scene

This theory finally explains what *that* Mindy and Alfie moment in Emily in Paris is really about

Suchismita Ghosh

Ashley Park, who plays Mindy, also spoke about that scene

Ice baths, half marathons, bake sales: Newcastle and Northumbria’s Movember 2025 round up

Tilly Nelson

The taches took over Newcastle this Movember

Twunk

Six videos and tons of green paint: The OnlyFans twunk’s Wicked filth from start to finish

Kieran Galpin

There’s a lot of ground to cover, so grab a snack

person ratted out Bonnie Blue reason

‘I am not a prude’: The person who ratted out Bonnie Blue reveals the real reason they did it

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I am not judging her’

They’ve not alll been Wicked: The movie musicals that utterly FLOPPED

Harrison Brocklehurst

The terror I fear from Dear Evan Hansen will be permanent

The biggest Golden Globes 2025 snubs, including Wicked: For Good and Sydney Sweeney

Hebe Hancock

Justice for Wicked

The tragically cringe seven-minute video Bonnie Blue posted just days before her arrest

Hayley Soen

She was bragging about how much fun she was going to have

‘He taught me how to treat women’: What Diddy’s children have said about his crimes

Hayley Soen

His daughters walked out the courtroom during his trial

The Tab’s 2025 Christmas gift guide: Presents that won’t get regifted in January

Francesca Eke

Plus things to do, eat and drink for when the Celebrations just don’t cut it

