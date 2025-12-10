Here’s how to get your YouTube Wrapped 2025, and see the channels you watched most

2 hours ago

For the first time ever, YouTube has launched its own Wrapped feature called YouTube Recap which lets you see loads of stats including your five most-watched channels and how many hours you spent watching or listening to videos in 2025. If you want to see it, here’s a step-by-step guide explaining exactly how.

Spotify wrapped but what about YOUTUBE WRAPPED pic.twitter.com/f1uCI1fDfr — illy ✮⋆˙ (@luvv4woo) December 6, 2025

Here’s exactly how to get your YouTube Wrapped 2025

Finding your YouTube Recap is really easy. Just follow these steps:

Open the YouTube app Make sure you’re signed in At the bottom of the screen, press the “You” tab Tap the banner that says “Your 2025 Recap is here!”

If the banner isn’t showing on your account, that means you don’t have enough watch history to get a YouTube Recap. You must have watched a certain number of hours from January to late October 2025 to qualify.

This is everything YouTube Wrapped will tell you

You’ll be presented with a lovely little highlight reel of up to 12 different cards that “spotlight your top channels, interests, and even the evolution of your viewing habits,” YouTube explains.

It starts by telling you all the different types of videos you watched this year, with things like “getting travel tips” and “listening to podcasts”.

After that, it tells you how many channels you watched in 2025 and your top five channels, as well as the percentage of viewers you fall into for your most-watched channel.

Plus, if you watched YouTube enough, you’ll also be given a personality that sums up your watching habits, like The Trailblazer, The Skill Builder or The Sunshiner.

Then, it complies all the stats into a nice card that you can share on social media. Dare I say it, this might just be better than Spotify Wrapped.

