Six videos and tons of green paint: The OnlyFans twunk’s Wicked filth from start to finish

There’s a lot of ground to cover, so grab a snack

Kieran Galpin

The internet is a scary place, but sometimes, there comes a moment that is so unhinged that it makes you question what people in the year 3,000 will really think of us. Enter an OnlyFans twunk – twink meets hunk – by the name of Whitexican, real name Joseph Harn. He went viral earlier this month for a Wicked-themed video, and let’s just say that it was giving more Wicked Witch than Madame Morrible. There’s no need to flip it around; he did that himself.

Who is Whitexican/Joseph Harn?

The alter-ego of Joseph Harn is Whitexican, who boasts 282k followers on one Twitter account and 62k on another. Joseph is a bit more lowkey over on his Instagram, with just over 6k followers.

When he’s not making OF content, Joseph is a singer who just released his first album and music video this year. Just this week, he dropped another music video for GTFO My Car.

Not a lot else is known about Joseph, but he lives in the US and seemingly enjoys cosplay. In the past, he’s donned outfits of Master Chief from Halo, Danny Phantom, and a Playboy bunny.

His first video amassed nearly eight million views

Twitter

Credit: Twitter

Between the two, Whitexican is undoubtedly the more popular of the personalities with a huge amount of followers on Twitter. As we know, Twitter acts as a portal to OnlyFans, where he’s got 321 videos, 466 pictures, and 520 text posts for the price of $15 a month.

Whitexican’s claim to fame came on November 27 when he posted two videos of himself covered in green paint. I would say he was dressed as Wicked’s Elphaba, but he was only wearing a witch’s hat and boots as he hoisted up his ankles towards his head. Everything – and I mean EVERYTHING – was on show.

The video was shocking enough by itself, racking up eight million views, but it was his surprising vocal ability that really tipped the viral video over the edge. Amongst the thirsty comments you’d expect, most were stunned by his vocal range.

“I’m mad he can actually sing,” one person wrote, as another said, “The fact he doesn’t sound bad at all like he’s eating lowkey, why was he rapping this whole time when he can sing fr.”

Twitter

Credit: Twitter

Naturally, he had to keep that spotlight for a few more moments, so he posted not one, not two, but four other videos in the green paint. He later revealed that he’d filmed them all at once.

He hit the high note in the second video

After a shockingly high demand to hit the high note in Defying Gravity, the OnlyFans twunk returned with just that. This time, he was bent over the chair.

He then posted another video alongside the caption: “Pink goes good with green.”

Whitexican then really switched things up for video number three, switching out Defying Gravity for his own x-rated version of The Wizard and I. Naturally, he gave it an OnlyFans twist by calling it “The GOON wizard and I.”

The OnlyFans twunk’s pièce de résistance came in the final video, with him returning to Defying Gravity. A stroke of genius came when he changed the “together we’re unlimited” to “my booty is unlimited.”

“If we c*m in tandem,” was the cherry on top.

While the Wicked series seems to be over and done with, as we’ve now learned from the OnlyFans stars, these things have a habit of making a comeback. The next Avatar is out this month, so who wants to bet he’s already purchased the blue paint?

Featured image credit: Twitter/Whitexican

Kieran Galpin

