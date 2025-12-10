The Tab

The tragically cringe seven-minute video Bonnie Blue posted just days before her arrest

She was bragging about how much fun she was going to have

Hayley Soen | Trends

Bonnie Blue posted a YouTube video all about her upcoming antics in Australia, just days before her trip was cut short by her untimely arrest. Ouch.

Bonnie Blue was arrested in Bali last week, when she took her infamous Bang Bus global for Schoolies. The huge police raid saw saw 14 Australian men also taken into custody at the same time as Bonnie, after a member of the public called the police and her studio was subsequently raided.

She was called in over “suspected pornography or the creation of indecent video material”. In Indonesia, it is against the law to produce, distribute, or publicly display adult content. Bonnie was accused of getting into her Bang Bus – which she previously took across UK cities for her Freshers’ Week tour – to film with “barely legal” students attending Schoolies – an event similar to Freshers’ Week in the UK.

Bonnie Blue video

via YouTube

Ahead of her arrest, Bonnie shared a seven-minute video all about what she planned to get up to in Australia, and bragging about what she had ahead. At first she said she was going to Australia, which she later revealed was a rage-bait inducing “trick” because she has a ban from there. In fact, she was actually taking the bus to Bali. It’s all a bit awkward on reflection.

“The official Bang Bus is getting ready to make its mark in Surfers Paradise come with me to load it up, get it into the shipping container and head straight into Aussie party territory,” the caption said. “After the UK Freshers tour went off, the tour continues to the shores of the Gold Coast. Schoolies isn’t ready for the Bang Bus!”

Most Read

Julia Filipo and Bonnie Blue

22-year-old who did vile stunt with Bonnie Blue says she’s ‘traumatised’ and needs therapy

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

the university of oxford university of manchester and newcastle university with medals for their ofs tef ratings

The absolute worst four Russell Group unis, according to the Office for Students’ ratings

In the video, she said the bus needed to be made “ready to go down under like I go down under on all the 18 year olds.” She said the bus stank of “fluids” from how much *use* it got in the UK.

Bonnie Blue video

via YouTube

In the video, Bonnie then staged a visit with the Australian embassy, and a call about her visa getting approved. She then showed herself packing her bags. The Bang Bus was then packed up, too.

The video just constantly mentions how she’s been granted permission to go to Australia by the government, and her waving numerous fake letters around that are meant to be official. There are clips of her flying first class, and being swamped as she left the airport.

“Are you kidding me is that Bonnie Blue,” a very clear Aussie accent said (right next to the camera), as she left the airport. “Fathers, lock your sons up.” All a bit cringe knowing it was a lie, and an arrest was waiting for her at the end.

Watch the full Bang Bus video Bonnie Blue posted before her arrest:

The Tab has reached out to Bonnie Blue for further comment. For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: Bonnie Blue OnlyFans Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends

Read Next

A look inside the hellish Bali jail where Bonnie Blue could be sent if convicted

Annie Knight and Lily Phillips

All the gory details of what went down in Annie Knight and Lily Phillips ‘s*x university’ collab

What actually happened: The huge police raid where Bonnie Blue was arrested with 14 men

Latest
Emily in Paris Mindy Alfie scene

This theory finally explains what *that* Mindy and Alfie moment in Emily in Paris is really about

Suchismita Ghosh

Ashley Park, who plays Mindy, also spoke about that scene

Ice baths, half marathons, bake sales: Newcastle and Northumbria’s Movember 2025 round up

Tilly Nelson

The taches took over Newcastle this Movember

Twunk

Six videos and tons of green paint: The OnlyFans twunk’s Wicked filth from start to finish

Kieran Galpin

There’s a lot of ground to cover, so grab a snack

person ratted out Bonnie Blue reason

‘I am not a prude’: The person who ratted out Bonnie Blue reveals the real reason they did it

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I am not judging her’

They’ve not alll been Wicked: The movie musicals that utterly FLOPPED

Harrison Brocklehurst

The terror I fear from Dear Evan Hansen will be permanent

The biggest Golden Globes 2025 snubs, including Wicked: For Good and Sydney Sweeney

Hebe Hancock

Justice for Wicked

The tragically cringe seven-minute video Bonnie Blue posted just days before her arrest

Hayley Soen

She was bragging about how much fun she was going to have

Here’s how to get your YouTube Wrapped 2025, and see the channels you watched most

Ellissa Bain

Forget Spotify Wrapped

‘He taught me how to treat women’: What Diddy’s children have said about his crimes

Hayley Soen

His daughters walked out the courtroom during his trial

The Tab’s 2025 Christmas gift guide: Presents that won’t get regifted in January

Francesca Eke

Plus things to do, eat and drink for when the Celebrations just don’t cut it

Emily in Paris Mindy Alfie scene

This theory finally explains what *that* Mindy and Alfie moment in Emily in Paris is really about

Suchismita Ghosh

Ashley Park, who plays Mindy, also spoke about that scene

Ice baths, half marathons, bake sales: Newcastle and Northumbria’s Movember 2025 round up

Tilly Nelson

The taches took over Newcastle this Movember

Twunk

Six videos and tons of green paint: The OnlyFans twunk’s Wicked filth from start to finish

Kieran Galpin

There’s a lot of ground to cover, so grab a snack

person ratted out Bonnie Blue reason

‘I am not a prude’: The person who ratted out Bonnie Blue reveals the real reason they did it

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I am not judging her’

They’ve not alll been Wicked: The movie musicals that utterly FLOPPED

Harrison Brocklehurst

The terror I fear from Dear Evan Hansen will be permanent

The biggest Golden Globes 2025 snubs, including Wicked: For Good and Sydney Sweeney

Hebe Hancock

Justice for Wicked

The tragically cringe seven-minute video Bonnie Blue posted just days before her arrest

Hayley Soen

She was bragging about how much fun she was going to have

Here’s how to get your YouTube Wrapped 2025, and see the channels you watched most

Ellissa Bain

Forget Spotify Wrapped

‘He taught me how to treat women’: What Diddy’s children have said about his crimes

Hayley Soen

His daughters walked out the courtroom during his trial

The Tab’s 2025 Christmas gift guide: Presents that won’t get regifted in January

Francesca Eke

Plus things to do, eat and drink for when the Celebrations just don’t cut it