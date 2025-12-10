The tragically cringe seven-minute video Bonnie Blue posted just days before her arrest

She was bragging about how much fun she was going to have

2 hours ago

Bonnie Blue posted a YouTube video all about her upcoming antics in Australia, just days before her trip was cut short by her untimely arrest. Ouch.

Bonnie Blue was arrested in Bali last week, when she took her infamous Bang Bus global for Schoolies. The huge police raid saw saw 14 Australian men also taken into custody at the same time as Bonnie, after a member of the public called the police and her studio was subsequently raided.

She was called in over “suspected pornography or the creation of indecent video material”. In Indonesia, it is against the law to produce, distribute, or publicly display adult content. Bonnie was accused of getting into her Bang Bus – which she previously took across UK cities for her Freshers’ Week tour – to film with “barely legal” students attending Schoolies – an event similar to Freshers’ Week in the UK.

Ahead of her arrest, Bonnie shared a seven-minute video all about what she planned to get up to in Australia, and bragging about what she had ahead. At first she said she was going to Australia, which she later revealed was a rage-bait inducing “trick” because she has a ban from there. In fact, she was actually taking the bus to Bali. It’s all a bit awkward on reflection.

“The official Bang Bus is getting ready to make its mark in Surfers Paradise come with me to load it up, get it into the shipping container and head straight into Aussie party territory,” the caption said. “After the UK Freshers tour went off, the tour continues to the shores of the Gold Coast. Schoolies isn’t ready for the Bang Bus!”

In the video, she said the bus needed to be made “ready to go down under like I go down under on all the 18 year olds.” She said the bus stank of “fluids” from how much *use* it got in the UK.

In the video, Bonnie then staged a visit with the Australian embassy, and a call about her visa getting approved. She then showed herself packing her bags. The Bang Bus was then packed up, too.

The video just constantly mentions how she’s been granted permission to go to Australia by the government, and her waving numerous fake letters around that are meant to be official. There are clips of her flying first class, and being swamped as she left the airport.

“Are you kidding me is that Bonnie Blue,” a very clear Aussie accent said (right next to the camera), as she left the airport. “Fathers, lock your sons up.” All a bit cringe knowing it was a lie, and an arrest was waiting for her at the end.

Watch the full Bang Bus video Bonnie Blue posted before her arrest:

