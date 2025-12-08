What actually happened: The huge police raid where Bonnie Blue was arrested with 14 men

2 hours ago

In the last few days, news has emerged that Bonnie Blue was arrested by police in Bali. It was said it was after she took her Bang Bus to “Schoolies”, but at the time not much else was reported on. But now, we have lots of details about what has actually happened.

Yes, Bonnie Blue has actually been arrested. And, the huge police raid saw other people arrested at the same time. It’s been said that 14 Australian men were also taken into custody at the same time as Bonnie, after a member of the public called the police and her studio was subsequently raided.

What crime was Bonnie Blue actually arrested for?

Bonnie Blue was arrested on Friday last week, over “suspected pornography or the creation of indecent video material”. In Indonesia, where she was based at the time, it is against the law to produce, distribute, or publicly display adult content.

Bonnie was accused of getting into her Bang Bus – which she previously took across UK cities for her Freshers’ Week tour – to film with “barely legal” students attending Schoolies – an event similar to Freshers’ Week in the UK. It’s been reported police found cameras, condoms, lubricant, ink necklaces, flash drives, and two sheets of Viagra pills, some of which had been used, at her accommodation in Badung. Officers also found 19 outfits that were labelled “School Bonnie Blue”. Her bus has also been seized.

Ahead of the event, she said in a video: “Hey boys, those that are going to Schoolies and to those who are barely legal, cannot wait to meet you and I’m in Bali, so you know exactly what that means.”

She added: “I don’t want to give too much away, but let’s just say I’ve got good lawyers and I will be doing Schoolies this year. A good lawyer gets you a very long way, maybe even Down Under. I think it’s going to frustrate a lot of parents. So I am very excited for Schoolies. I think this is going to cause the biggest uproar this year.”

There have been loads of videos on her social media of her in the bus, and at parties.

Bonnie Blue is still under investigation

Bonnie Blue is still under investigation. The 14 men arrested alongside Bonnie Blue have been released without charge. It’s been reported Bonnie has been allowed to return to her hotel, but she remains under investigation alongside three members of her team.

Badung Police Chief Arif Batubara told reporters on Friday that she was with immigration officers, who have seized her passport. “We have handed them over to the Immigration for further investigation on alleged breaking immigration law. Police investigations are still ongoing. We jointly investigate with the immigration,” he said.

