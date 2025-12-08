The Tab

Scream 7 cast member reveals Melissa Barrera storyline if she hadn’t been dropped from film

Barrera was controversially dropped from the film after her support for Palestine

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Scream 7 is going to be abysmal, and I say this as someone who has been a diehard fan of this franchise my entire life. I hated Scream 6, but none of that hate was to do with Melissa Barrera or Jenna Ortega – both who are no longer in the seventh film following Barrera getting dropped after she vocally supported Palestine. It was an abrupt ending for both characters because they’d been positioned as the leads since Scream 5 – and clearly their story was intended to continue into the seventh film. Now, we know what Melissa Barrera would have been doing in Scream 7 thanks to cast member Skeet Ulrich who has revealed her twist – and it’s so awful I think one good thing to come out of her terrible treatment is that we don’t have to endure it.

People think Skeet Ulrich gave away what Melissa Barrera would have been doing

Skeet Ulrich gave an interview confirming why he wouldn’t be in Scream 7 and it’s all to do with Melissa Barrera getting fired, and because of his comments people are convinced it confirms a popular fan theory for Sam’s character arc. She would have been Ghostface. The films were hinting at it a lot – because she’s the daughter of Billy Loomis who Ulrich played and who was of course the original Ghostface.

In Scream 5 and 6, his presence in Sam’s head saw Ulrich reprise his role and obviously was implying a darkness inside Sam’s character.

Speaking about how he isn’t returning, Ulrich said “I’ve been vocal about that. I’m not. When we talked about coming back for 5, it was a three-picture arc for Billy Loomis to slowly turn his daughter into the killer. Obviously, those things didn’t pan out, given certain things that happened. But, no, I know nothing about the seventh.”

Ulrich added, “I used to know because part of coming back for five and six was being a part of seven. It was a three-picture arc for Billy Loomis, or the imagination of Billy Loomis in Melissa Barrera‘s character’s head. But when all that went down with her, obviously you lose her and you lose what’s in her head.”

I think we can all sigh some relief that it’s over for Melissa, Jenna and true fans of the franchise.

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

