This Canada’s Drag Race judging decision has everyone fuming and queens are speaking out

I can’t believe we’re into season six of Canada’s Drag Race – it’s gone so fast!? But here we are, and as always Canada just really deliver giving us the Drag Race we deserve and crave. Every season of Canada’s Drag Race has been nothing short of iconic, but season six really had the pedal to the metal and something just feels buzzy about this cast. The drama, the looks and the flow of it all is really hitting – but the decision this week on who to send home and who was in the bottom in the challenge has absolutely rocked fans so much and queens of the show itself. Here’s what’s going on with the Canada’s Drag Race judging decision that has queens fuming alongside the fans for once.

The challenge was like nothing we’ve seen before

In the spirit of choose your own adventure games, this week’s Canada’s Drag Race episode had queens being able to choose whether they’d do the design challenge or the Snatch Game – which is wild. Never been done before on the show and it’s crazy that queens got to pick whether they’d even participate on two key challenges. It made for interesting viewing to say the least – but the decision that really rocked people was that in the bottom was Star Doll.

Star Doll made a dress that whilst the judges questioned her taste level, was clearly very well constructed. It didn’t feel like the kind of look that would normally get absolutely dragged in the judging and the fact that Canada’s Drag Race did so upset a lot of fans and past queens of the show alike.

The reaction has been wild

Because Star Doll went through the wringer and got betrayed by her alliance, even breaking down on stage and having to be personally comforted by Brooke Lynn Hytes people are just agog at the decision. Because, no shade, there were miles worse runway looks in the challenge than hers.

Not rly actively watching but this was the only look other than Van Goth’s that wasn’t poorly constructed. Idgi https://t.co/17TZO0We9P — Plane Jane (@planejaneburger) December 7, 2025

Plane Jane, never one to mince her words, said that it “was the only look other than Van Goth’s that wasn’t poorly constructed – I don’t get it”. When it comes to this Canada’s Drag Race judging it’s not just the queens and fans who don’t get it because literally none of us do.

When asked who did worse, Plane was quick to give evidence:

SO real.

