Apparently Shakira, Yasmin and Toni from Love Island have fallen out and the drama is juicy

This is worse than any breakup

Guys, Love Island’s iconic big three, Yasmin, Shakira and Toni, are rumoured to have fallen out, and I’m actually devastated.

In season 12 of Love Island, the best relationship to come out of the villa was a friendship one. Yasmin, Shakira and Toni started off beefing with each other, but by the end of the show, they were a united front and even did brand deals as a trio. Their cover photo shoot with i-D still lives in my head rent-free.

But recently, there have apparently been cracks in this friendship. Viewers have noticed that they have been posting less content as a trio, and Yasmin has been hanging out with Shakira and Toni separately, further spurring rumours of tension.

Toni shared a TikTok hinting at drama in her life, with a sound clip from Nights by Frank Ocean.

“‘I’m alive if anyone was wondering,” the TikTok caption said.

The text on screen said: “If I were you- if you were me you’d deadass collapse & burst into flames.”

@tonilaites

I’m alive if anyone was wondering

♬ original sound – voorhees

The whole thing has spread to the comment sections of Shakira and Yasmin, and they’re both clapping back hard, though not exactly denying that something’s going on.

“What a bad friend you are!! You left Toni on her own after the BRITs, and being friends with Harrison is a CHOICE!” one comment said. Shakira replied: “I beg, touch grass, you don’t know any of us.”

Now, Yasmin has made a TikTok that seems to address the whole situation, which Shakira has reposted and commented on, but Toni hasn’t interacted with it at all.

“When people on the internet seem to want to tell me about my relationships,” the text on screen said, using a sound from Euphoria about being confused.

@yasminpettet111

unless you follow me around in my day to day life then you really don’t have all the answers

♬ original sound – HBO

“Unless you follow me around in my day to day life then you really don’t have all the answers,” Yasmin said in the caption.

“Maybe don’t have photoshoots as ‘the big three’ and promote each other 24/7 if you don’t want ppl asking about where Toni is. nobody forced you to go on Love Island, you’ll happy take the brand deals but not when people ask where is Toni,” commented one person.

Yasmin was quick to reply, commenting: “Go look at my page and you’ll see all of MY photoshoots thanks.”

During all this back and forth, Toni has been noticeably quiet. Whether t’s because Shakira is still friends with Toni’s ex Harisson or the drama that apparently went down at the BRITs.

