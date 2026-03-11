Love Island winner Samie reveals the one All Stars Islander she brutally unfollowed after finale

3 hours ago

Love Island All Stars winner Samie Elishi has revealed she’s still in contact with pretty much everyone from the villa, but there’s one Islander she’s brutally unfollowed after leaving the villa.

Speaking at Carmex’s Sip & Paint event, Samie revealed that she is still on good terms with all her castmates, except Lucinda. In fact, they have even unfollowed each other on Instagram. In the Love Island world, it’s basically the digital equivalent of blocking someone’s number and pretending they don’t exist.

She told The Sun, “There’s no relationship there. I think she knows that,”

Samie also recently slammed Lucinda’s bullying claims. Lucinda spoke about her experience in the villa on Paul C Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast, where she said she felt isolated from the other girls during filming. She explained that she felt like Sean was the only person she could turn to.

She said, “It was like I had in that moment when I was talking to Maya, I genuinely had no one to look to at all, apart from Sean. There wasn’t one single person in there that I felt like was my friend. It was literally just Sean.

“And even that night I went to sleep. I didn’t want to talk to anyone. And I woke up the next morning. I looked around the bedroom and I was like, there’s no one to even talk to. This isn’t fun.”

Samie has since responded to those comments and insisted the accusations simply aren’t true. Speaking about the claims, she told the Daily Mail, “Some of the stuff that is being said is so bizarre, like the bully accusations, they are not true.”

“Every Love Islander that has gone on a podcast since the show has said categorically no one got bullied. And obviously the show wouldn’t go on if there was,” Samie explained. “That stuff is hard to hear, but you’ve got to move on. I know what kind of person I am.”

She added, “We lived it, we know what went on.”

