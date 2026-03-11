The Tab

Love Island winner Samie reveals the one All Stars Islander she brutally unfollowed after finale

‘There’s no relationship there’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Love Island All Stars winner Samie Elishi has revealed she’s still in contact with pretty much everyone from the villa, but there’s one Islander she’s brutally unfollowed after leaving the villa.

Speaking at Carmex’s Sip & Paint event, Samie revealed that she is still on good terms with all her castmates, except Lucinda. In fact, they have even unfollowed each other on Instagram. In the Love Island world, it’s basically the digital equivalent of blocking someone’s number and pretending they don’t exist.

She told The Sun, “There’s no relationship there. I think she knows that,”

Love Island All Stars Samie unfollowed

via ITV

Samie also recently slammed Lucinda’s bullying claims. Lucinda spoke about her experience in the villa on Paul C Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast, where she said she felt isolated from the other girls during filming. She explained that she felt like Sean was the only person she could turn to.

She said, “It was like I had in that moment when I was talking to Maya, I genuinely had no one to look to at all, apart from Sean. There wasn’t one single person in there that I felt like was my friend. It was literally just Sean.

“And even that night I went to sleep. I didn’t want to talk to anyone. And I woke up the next morning. I looked around the bedroom and I was like, there’s no one to even talk to. This isn’t fun.”

Samie has since responded to those comments and insisted the accusations simply aren’t true. Speaking about the claims, she told the Daily Mail, “Some of the stuff that is being said is so bizarre, like the bully accusations, they are not true.”

“Every Love Islander that has gone on a podcast since the show has said categorically no one got bullied. And obviously the show wouldn’t go on if there was,” Samie explained. “That stuff is hard to hear, but you’ve got to move on. I know what kind of person I am.”

She added, “We lived it, we know what went on.”

Leeds University students lead call for misogyny to be reclassified as a hate crime

Poppy Grainger

Misogyny is not currently a crime, but Leeds University Union is demanding change

Peter Mandelson

How and where to read the Peter Mandelson files, because it’s more confusing than Epstein’s

Kieran Galpin

There are currently 146 pages

The strict reason Bridgerton’s Francesca is wearing black at Benedict and Sophie’s wedding

Ellissa Bain

It had been months since John died

Oh hell, Bonnie Blue is back doing Spring Break with ‘barely legals’ despite being pregnant

Hayley Soen

She knows no bounds

Love Island All Stars 2026

Wait, has this All Stars Islander got straight back with their Love Island ex after the show?!

Hayley Soen

What was the point in going back to the villa?

Calling all newly elected Social Media officers: Here’s how to blow up your society’s socials

Erin Malik

A step-by-step guide on how to outdo your predecessors

Um, a bride has already said this slur that is so bad it had to be cut from MAFS Australia

Hayley Soen

She said it to Gia on the very first day

The Lancaster Tab Tries: One Lancaster pub quiz for every day of the week

Erin Malik

Evenings starting to feel a bit free? It’s time to put your brain to the test

Erm, Glasgow Caledonian University is actually one of the hardest unis to get into

Georgia French

Cali is up there with Oxbridge and St Andrews for lowest acceptance rates.

Where to live next year: A King’s College London students’ guide to London housing

Benjamin Wall

So you can give main character energy in your London accommodation

