Love Island All Stars 2026 couples TikTok dances

Love Island All Stars 2026 couples ranked by their absolutely vibey TikTok dances

They’ve not stopped dancing since leaving the villa

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

After the Love Island All Stars 2026 finale, the couples wasted absolutely no time getting back online, and while some have been keeping things chill, others have fully committed to their TikTok era, and the dances have been coming in non-stop.

So, naturally, it only feels right to rank the finalists based on just how much they’ve been serving vibes on TikTok since leaving the villa.

Samie and Ciaran

@samieelishi

Still feels surreal watching this back… walking in hoping for the best, not knowing what was ahead, and walking out with memories I’ll treasure forever🤍 Thank you to every single person who supported us throughout this whole journey🫶🏼 your love, messages, and kindness mean more than you’ll ever know. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world to have spent the past couple of months with the best bunch of people & getting to leave with Ciaran feels like I already won before even winning🥰 Feeling incredibly grateful for this experience and so excited for what the future holds for us ✨

♬ original sound – SAMIE ELISHI

Even though they literally won All Stars season three, their TikTok presence has been… surprisingly quiet. Of course, they’ve posted here and there, but considering how loved they are, we were actually expecting loads more dancing content. So for now, they land at the bottom of the ranking, purely because we want more from them.

Belle and Harrison

@abbybox4

Belle and Harrison all loved up!!! #LoveIslandAllStars #loveisland #bellehassan

♬ original sound – MLB

They’re not really finalists but they still make the list, mostly because of Belle’s very spicy lap dance moment that immediately went viral. Harrison’s been popping up in TikToks with his fellow Islanders, but as a couple, they haven’t really jumped on any dance trends together just yet. Still chaotic, still entertaining though.

Millie and Zac

@zactaylorr

5’8 blue eyes @M I L L I E ⚡️

♬ original sound – http.jxson

Now, these two have been super active online. They might not be doing full-on choreography, but they’re basically living on TikTok trends right now, sketches, funny videos, cute couple moments, the lot. Their chemistry jumps through the screen, and even without loads of dancing, the vibes are definitely there.

Scott and Leanne

@scottvds17

Our final chapter. Our fairytale ending. Our song❤️@Leanne amaning

♬ original sound – http.jxson

@leannesavannah

me for 1 day x @Scott van-der-Sluis

♬ Over – R2Bees

Scott and Leanne’s TikTok dances feel exactly like their relationship, casual, effortless and actually really cute. Their dances aren’t overly planned or dramatic, which somehow makes them even better. It’s very nonchalant energy, just two people having fun together, and people are absolutely loving it.

Whitney and Yamen

@yamensanders

Still trying to pick up on the lingo, but we still be vibing for real 😂🤞🏾 @Whitney Adebayo

♬ original sound – Yamen Sanders

A bit of a surprise entry near the top. Whitney and Yamen have fully leaned into TikTok life, dancing together, with friends, and basically whenever there’s a trending sound going around. Their videos are just fun to watch. You can tell they’re genuinely enjoying themselves, and I am actually waiting for their next post.

Lucinda and Sean

@lucinda

late night snack run @Sean Stone

♬ original sound – just a gorgeous girl 🌺

Taking the top spot has to be Lucinda and Sean. Lucinda was already branded the villa’s TikTok dance queen, so this outcome was never really in doubt. Since leaving, they’ve been posting dance after dance, completely unbothered and just enjoying themselves. With Lucinda also being the most followed Islander here, it’s no surprise their videos keep blowing up.

Drama firmly left in the villa, now it’s all dancing and good vibes.

