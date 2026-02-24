They didn’t get the £50k, but Scott and Leanne were the real Love Island All Stars 2026 winners

2 hours ago

Love Island All Stars 2026 has finally ended, and I can’t really say it ended with a bang, because although Samie and Ciaran won the £50,000 grand prize, the real winners, in my opinion, were Scott and Leanne.

Scott entered the villa as a bombshell while Leanne was initially paired up with Shaq. From the first recoupling, though, Scott and Leanne chose each other, and from that point on, they stayed together. The pair went through a lot to get where they are now, and it showed.

They brought drama. They brought entertainment. And they carried storylines.

Whether it was Scott “getting in everyone’s business” or Leanne ending their relationship more than once, they kept things interesting the entire time. They weren’t a smooth, quiet couple, and that’s exactly why they worked. They had layers.

No other couple brought as much drama and entertainment as they did, and I’ll say that confidently. But it wasn’t just chaos for the sake of it, their connection felt strong too. Yes, part of that comes from being together from early on. But it also came from how much they talked. According to dumped Islanders, Scott and Leanne were constantly together in the villa and could barely stop speaking to each other.

That says a lot.

When you look back on this series in two years’ time and think about the key players, the pot stirrers, the entertainers, the ones who drove the narrative, you’ll think of Scott, Belle, Lucinda and Sean. And Scott and Leanne were right at the centre of that.

At the very least, they should have been runners-up. If not winners.

They had their fair share of tests, and every time, they came back stronger. Leanne especially handled the whole Belle situation with composure. At the start, she was quieter, and I’ll admit I questioned whether their connection would last. It felt a bit flat in the beginning.

But Leanne grew into it. She stood her ground when she needed to and proved she wasn’t just there to coast. By the end, their relationship made sense.

Of course, some people believed that because this was Scott’s fourth Love Island appearance, he was playing a game to finally reach the final and win. That narrative was always going to follow him.

But even if he came in strategically, his feelings for Leanne felt genuine. You can’t fake that level of chemistry for weeks on end.

I like Samie and Ciaran. I do. But for me, they were too vanilla. There wasn’t enough spark, enough unpredictability, enough edge. They were steady and sweet, and that’s fine. But they didn’t drive the season.

I’m not saying Samie and Ciaran didn’t deserve their win.

I just think Scott and Leanne deserved it more.

