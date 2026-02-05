Dumped Islanders reveal what Leanne and Scott are *really* like as a couple on All Stars

2 hours ago

Since Love Island All Stars 2026 started, Leanne Amaning and Scott van-der-Sluis have gravitated towards each other and have been one of those couples who feel solid from the start.

They’ve been together since early on, they spend loads of time alone, and on the surface, they look pretty unbothered by everyone else. But now, after the recoupling, they have had a major setback in their connection.

So, here’s how Leanne and Scott were actually like as a couple in the All stars villa, according to the dumped Islanders.

‘It’s got worse’

AJ and Charlie didn’t exactly paint Scott in the calm, chill boyfriend light. AJ told heatworld that most of the drama in the villa could be traced back to Scott, explaining, “I’d say usually all the drama comes from Scott. Everyone gets on well until someone puts their two pence in and it usually is coming from Scott.”

And apparently, this wasn’t something Leanne was always comfortable with.

AJ revealed there were moments where Leanne openly questioned Scott’s behaviour as her partner. “There was a point though where Leanne was like, ‘I don’t want to be with someone this messy,’ because we’re like, ‘Your man is MESSY.’”

She added that Leanne did actually confront him about it, saying, “She did say to him, and I don’t know if they showed this, but she was like, ‘I don’t like this,’ and he still gets involved.” So, not exactly smooth sailing.

Charlie also suggested the situation only got worse over time. “I can’t imagine she’s any more happy with the situation because it ain’t stopped. It’s got worse,” he said.

‘A bit of a fake relationship’

After leaving the villa, Charlie didn’t stop there. In an interview posted to the official Love Island social accounts, he was asked who he thought was in the fakest relationship in the villa. His answer was blunt.

“I think Scott is definitely playing a game in there,” Charlie said. “I don’t even think his intentions with Leanne are genuine at all.”

He doubled down, adding, “For the game playing aspect, I think Scott and Leanne. A bit of a fake relationship to be honest with you.” Oof.

‘They were always in their own bubble’

However, not everyone agrees with that take at all. Speaking to heatworld, Shaq and Jess had a completely different read on Leanne and Scott as a couple.

Shaq said that if you actually watched them around the villa, they were inseparable. “If you see Scott and Leanne together around the villa, they’re always there,” he explained. “We used to say they’re in their own bubble. They’d be on their own, just the two of them, for hours. Just talking, vibing, chilling.”

Jess backed this up, joking, “Sometimes I’d think to myself, ‘Jesus, is there anything you’ve got left to say?’ They’re chatting for hours.”

Which doesn’t exactly scream fake.

‘If they get through that then I feel like they can go the distance’

Shaq also suggested their connection was real, but not unchallenged. Especially when USA bombshell Sher entered the villa and set her sights on Scott. “In terms of Scott and Leanne lasting, it depends on how they get through this current situation right now,” he said. “But if they get through that then I feel like they can go the distance.”

Jess agreed, adding, “They’ve been quite smooth sailing throughout the whole duration. So I think now having this situation happen, it’s either going to break them or bring them closer.”

