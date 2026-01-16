The Tab
Scott Love Island flops

After *that* snarky comment to Sean, here’s a recap of Scott’s many Love Island flops

I don’t think he should be proud

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Scott van-der-Sluis has been on Love Island many many times, but they have all resulted in major flops, and it didn’t take long at all for hime to remind everyone exactly why his reputation precedes him.

During last night’s launch episode of Love Island: All Stars, Scott returned to the villa as the first bombshell and within minutes, he was already locked in a full-blown row. Scott fired a snarky dig at Sean, coolly referencing how many reality TV shows he’s already done.

So, over the years, Scott has become one of the most recognisable faces in the Love Island franchise, but his track record across the show is… not exactly glowing.

So, here’s a full recap of Scott van-der-Sluis’ many Love Island flops, because there have been loads.

Love Island UK 2023

via ITV

Scott first appeared on Love Island UK series 10 in 2023, entering the villa as a bombshell on Day 11. From the start, he made waves, especially with his growing connection to Catherine Agbaje.

Loads of viewers backed the pairing, but things quickly went downhill during Casa Amor. Catherine returned to the villa coupled up with Elom Ahlijah-Wilson, while Scott chose to stay single.

From there, Scott’s time in the villa became increasingly uncomfortable. Despite surviving for weeks, Scott’s journey ended just before the final, when he was dumped on Day 52 alongside Abi Moores. He finished sixth overall, after spending just over 40 days in the villa.

Love Island USA 2023

via Peacock

So, just days after leaving the UK villa, Scott stunned everyone by turning up again, this time as a bombshell on Love Island USA.

Scott briefly coupled up with Johnnie Olivia, but once again, things didn’t last. After around a week, the pair were dumped after receiving the fewest public votes.

Speaking about his exit, Scott told The Mirror, “My time in the villa was short, sweet, but worthwhile. I’m excited to see how the connection with this one goes. I like being around her.”

Love Island Games 2023

via Peacock

Later that same year, Scott made Love Island history by appearing on three different versions of the franchise in the same year.

In November, he joined the debut season of Love Island Games. He coupled up with Courtney Boerner, but the pair were dumped after just three days.

At this point, Scott had officially become one of the most frequent contestants in Love Island history, though not exactly one of the most successful.

via ITV

Now, this year, Scott has returned once again, entering Love Island: All Stars series three as the first bombshell on day one.

Ahead of his entrance, Scott said that this appearance was meant to be the final chapter. He explained, “Love Island is home to me and I’ve always wanted to complete the full circle. After this I am truly retired, I can confidently say I will be truly retired.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. 

