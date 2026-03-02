Connor’s WILD post-Heated Rivalry life, as he dazzles in an array of insanely priced bling

Not bad for a guy who was waiting tables this time last year

Alongside Kathryn Hahn, Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie presented Keri Russell with the Actor Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Though he was without his co-star, Hudson Williams, this time around, Connor did strut the red carpet with a new addition that captured the eyes of people on Twitter. The diamond choker, sparkling in the camera flashes, was the real star of the carpet, and it’s worth an absolute fortune.

The choker, from Tiffany & Co’s Victoria Collection, is worth a staggering $500k, and it wasn’t even the only piece of spenny blind he was brandishing. Connor also sported a Schlumberger Stitches ring, worth $14k, a cocktail watch worth $24k and “T” earrings worth just over $5k. He was blinged to the max, you could say.

Though Connor Storrie’s success is as plain as day, such lavish jewellery really hammers home that point.

Before Heated Rivalry, Connor Storrie was a waiter

This time last year, Connor Storrie was eight years into a dead-end job as a waiter at Laurel Grill in Culver City, California. Ironically, he was almost sacked on the very same day he got the casting confirmation.

“The day that I found out that I had booked Heated Rivalry, I actually almost got fired from my restaurant,” he said, detailing how he’d messed up an order.

Proof that everything happens for a reason.

Heated Rivalry obviously shot him to fame

If you hadn’t heard, Heated Rivalry was a monumental success. Not only is it the most-watched show in HBO history, but it’s also enacted positive change in the sporting world, created literal jobs for TikTokers, and dominated the charts in several countries. Naturally, it’s already been greenlit for season two. It’s expected to be released in 2027.

Heated Rivalry completely altered Connor Storrie’s life path, and now he’s more booked and busy than actors who have been working and winning awards for decades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor Storrie (@connorstorrieofficial)

I imagine his bank account is very comfortable

Though some actors seem to leave the spotlight as quickly as they entered it, that was not the case with Connor Storrie after Heated Rivalry.

He’s yet to sign on to any other TV or film projects, but he did do an erotica series that became Quinn’s most popular show yet. His directorial debut will be Transaction Planet, a self-written film about an alien struggling to live on Earth.

Outside of acting, he presented awards at the Golden Globes and Actor Awards, but he’s also appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and the TODAY Show. Oh, and who could forget the moment he carried the literal Olympic torch alongside Hudson?

I’m exhausted just reading about how busy he’s been.

He’s a fashion girly now

Outside of acting and usual actor antics, Connor Storrie has cemented himself as a fashion girly through and through. In the last six months alone, he’s posed for photospreads in VMAN Magazine, Behind The Blinds, Cultured, Interview, GQ Hype, and Vogue.

He’s also become a staple of runway shows, and while he’s yet to walk the walk, he’s sat front row at Saint Laurent and a bunch of other top-tier brands.

You’ve made it when you’re on SNL

Just this week, and right before presenting an award on the other side of the country, Connor Storrie was the guest star on Saturday Night Live. The comics even managed to get his kit off, so everybody say thank you.

See, dreams really do come true (if you’re hot as hell, mega talented, and a fan of filthy BookTok recommendations).

