Hudson Williams finally goes public with girlfriend as he reveals how long they’ve been together

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams just went Instagram official with his girlfriend and publicly revealed how long they’ve been together.

Since Heated Rivalry shot him into full heart-throb territory, there’s been non-stop speculation about Hudson Williams’ dating life and whether he’s secretly with his co-star Connor Storrie. Their chemistry as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov had people spiralling daily.

Hudson has always been careful about his love life. Speaking to Deadline, he explained, “I think there’s never a question for me, when I would dream of becoming in the public eye, that I would want just a level of privacy.”

But then, he hard launched his girlfriend and people went feral.

Hudson has now gone fully Instagram official with his girlfriend

“With me since my 2000 gold Mazda protege smoked and squealed and I had no job” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/764AD4WVdI — ilya bizanov (@R0ZAN0VS) February 14, 2026

On 14th February, Hudson posted a super cute collage to his Instagram Stories wishing his girlfriend a happy Valentine’s Day. He didn’t tag her, and he still hasn’t done a full grid post introduction. But the message was loud and clear.

The collage featured loads of cosy photos of the two of them. In some, they’re curled up on a sofa smiling at each other. In another, they’re on FaceTime. There are hugs, candid shots, and generally very loved-up vibes. She’s got cool dyed hair and visible tattoos.

Connor Storrie even popped up in one of the pictures. The three of them appeared to be out at a restaurant together, with Hudson’s girlfriend trying not to laugh and Connor giving a subtle grin in a beanie. The internet is barely surviving that the girlfriend and the on-screen boyfriend coexist.

Hudson wrote in the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day,” and added that she’s been “with me since my 2000 gold Mazda Protégé smoked and squealed and I had no job.”

Basically, they’ve been together since way before the massive Heated Rivalry fame, and it’s so wholesome.

Featured image via Instagram/Hudson Williams.