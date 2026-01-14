The Tab
Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie finally address their dating lives

‘I never wanna stop expressing the love I have for Connor physically’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Since Heated Rivalry was released last year, people have been obsessed with the two main stars, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, and all anyone wants to know is whether they’re dating anyone in real life.

If you’ve not been on a digital detox, you’ll know Heated Rivalry is the hottest thing on TV right now. The HBO hockey-romance show is basically a masterclass in steamy tension, explicit scenes, and chemistry so amazing it makes your Wattpad fanfics look tame.

And, unsurprisingly, all that on-screen closeness has left viewers wondering: Are Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie actually together?

The speculation has been everywhere, from “OMG they must be dating!” to “surely their chemistry can’t just be acting.” But the stars have finally addressed their real-life love lives.

So, is Hudson Williams single then?

Hudson, who plays Montreal Metros star Shane Hollander, has always been careful about his love life. Speaking to Deadline, he explained, “I think there’s never a question for me, when I would dream of becoming in the public eye, that I would want just a level of privacy.”

He’s also pushed back when rumours have crossed a line. After “Deux U” podcast suggested he had a “secret girlfriend”, Hudson commented on Instagram, saying, “You know what, I’ve grown quite unfond of you, Deuxmoi.” He made it clear he wasn’t interested in addressing speculation about who he may or may not be dating.

At the same time, Hudson has been open about his closeness with Connor and why people shouldn’t read too much into it. “I want queer people telling queer stories. But also, there’s the element of Connor and I. We’re best friends, and we love expressing that physically,” he said.

“You see people who infer or assume, and you kind of have to let that go. But then again, I never wanna stop expressing the love I have for Connor physically, and I’m never really going to, and I think multiple things can be true at once.”

And what about Connor Storrie? Is he dating anyone?

Connor, who plays Ilya Rozanov, has taken a similar approach. Addressing the speculation in an interview with Vulture, he said, “For me, it doesn’t feel spicy at all, like, that’s me and my best friend. This is the first time in my life I’m having this many eyes on me. They’ve seen me naked, they’ve seen me kiss, they’ve seen me be in love with a man on screen. It’s only normal for people to try to transfer that over to mine and Hudson’s real life.”

Connor has also been very clear that his dating life is something he plans to keep to himself. Speaking about where he draws the line, he said, “Who I date, who I sleep with, all of that I’m going to keep to myself.”

And for him, the bigger picture matters more than gossip. “I feel honoured to be able to bring someone to life that so many people feel seen, understood, and represented by,” he added. “I think that transcends whoever I’m sleeping with in my real life.”

The director had a sharp response to the speculations about their sexuality

Even the show’s director, Jacob Tierney, has weighed in on the constant speculation. Speaking to Xtra, he shut down prying questions altogether. “I don’t think there’s any reason to get into that stuff,” he said.

“You can’t ask questions like that when you’re casting, it’s actually against the law. So what you have to gauge is somebody’s enthusiasm and willingness to do the work. And that’s what’s so impressive about both of these guys is they came into this being like, ‘Yeah, we’re here to do this, and we are here to make this story feel authentic and to be as real as possible.’ And they f**king hit it out of the park.”

As Hudson himself put it, “The way Connor and I interact is rooted in genuine friendship and comfort.”

