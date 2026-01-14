The Tab

Everyone loves Heated Rivalry, but it’s not getting an Emmy nomination for one major reason

It’s so tragic

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Heated Rivalry has been everywhere, but despite its success, it’s not going to get an Emmy nomination for one hugely annoying reason.

Since its release late last year, Heated Rivalry has become a viral sensation. Everyone’s talking about the hockey romance and its two super-attractive lead actors: Connor Storrie, who plays Ilya Grigoryevich Rozanov, and Hudson Williams, who plays Shane Hollander. It even has one of the highest-rated episodes of all time on TV, and the Heated Rivalry tag on TikTok has millions of views.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hudson spoke on the show’s success, saying: “People who reach out and privately disclose something about how they don’t really cry during shows or films, and then they’re finally just a wreck during this one. And we’re only three episodes in. Those are just wild to me because, as an actor, as someone who loves stories like these, it’s what you dream of being a part of.”

But despite all this praise, Heated Rivalry won’t be getting any big wins this award season. The first season of the show was distributed by Crave, a Canadian-owned streaming service, and produced by Bell Media, which is also from Canada. Even though it’s available to watch in the US through HBO Max, it’s still too Canadian to qualify for the Primetime Emmys.  However, the series is eligible for the International Emmys, which celebrate non-US TV.

It hasn’t been all love for Heated Rivalry, though, as there’s been a bit of controversy. I Love LA actor Jordan Firstman criticised the sex scenes in Heated Rivalry for being “unrealistic”. François Arnaud, who plays Scott Hunter in Heated Rivalry, was quick to clap back at these comments.

“Is there only one way to have ‘authentic’ gay sex on TV?” he said in an Instagram Story. “Should the sex that closeted hockey players have look like the sex that sceney LA gay guys have?”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Crave

More on: LGBTQ+ TV Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

Heated Rivalry sex scenes filthier book

These Heated Rivalry X-rated scenes cut or changed for TV are far filthier in the book

Hudson Williams accused of dragging Rachel Zegler and praising Lolita on alleged Letterboxd

Quinn

Calling thirsty queens: Here are all the huge celebs reading smut for you on Quinn

Latest

Everyone loves Heated Rivalry, but it’s not getting an Emmy nomination for one major reason

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so tragic

Machete encounter leads to Nottingham city centre crackdown

Liz Burton

Over 200 people, including some children, were arrested

ChatGPT just revealed what it would do if it were human and it’s actually terrifying

Hebe Hancock

‘Just one single day, a heartbeat in your world’

Teenager accused of murdering ‘girlfriend’ because she blocked her on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She was only 18

Heated Rivalry sex scenes filthier book

These Heated Rivalry X-rated scenes cut or changed for TV are far filthier in the book

Suchismita Ghosh

‘These books are p*rn’

His & Hers Anna story book changed

Anna’s story was much darker in the His & Hers book – so here’s why the show totally changed it

Suchismita Ghosh

It was much heavier and more abrupt

Second man arrested after cyclist killed in ‘hit-and-run’

Jemima Kenley

A second person has been arrested after a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run on Bristol High Street.

Too much of a good thing: the victims of university overcrowding

Sam Hallam

We all think we deserve to be here, but something has to give

universtiy of manchester russell group uni where vice chancellor got huge pay rise

A ranking of the Russell Group uni vice-chancellors’ ridiculously high pay raises this year

Claudia Cox

One uni’s boss got a £90k pay increase and I’m not joking

Starring on The Traitors saved Amanda from the consequences of a ‘serious’ health condition

Esther Knowles

‘I would never have noticed it’

Everyone loves Heated Rivalry, but it’s not getting an Emmy nomination for one major reason

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so tragic

Machete encounter leads to Nottingham city centre crackdown

Liz Burton

Over 200 people, including some children, were arrested

ChatGPT just revealed what it would do if it were human and it’s actually terrifying

Hebe Hancock

‘Just one single day, a heartbeat in your world’

Teenager accused of murdering ‘girlfriend’ because she blocked her on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She was only 18

Heated Rivalry sex scenes filthier book

These Heated Rivalry X-rated scenes cut or changed for TV are far filthier in the book

Suchismita Ghosh

‘These books are p*rn’

His & Hers Anna story book changed

Anna’s story was much darker in the His & Hers book – so here’s why the show totally changed it

Suchismita Ghosh

It was much heavier and more abrupt

Second man arrested after cyclist killed in ‘hit-and-run’

Jemima Kenley

A second person has been arrested after a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run on Bristol High Street.

Too much of a good thing: the victims of university overcrowding

Sam Hallam

We all think we deserve to be here, but something has to give

universtiy of manchester russell group uni where vice chancellor got huge pay rise

A ranking of the Russell Group uni vice-chancellors’ ridiculously high pay raises this year

Claudia Cox

One uni’s boss got a £90k pay increase and I’m not joking

Starring on The Traitors saved Amanda from the consequences of a ‘serious’ health condition

Esther Knowles

‘I would never have noticed it’