Hudson Williams accused of dragging Rachel Zegler and praising Lolita on alleged Letterboxd

Heated Rivalry actor Hudson Williams has recently blown up, but he might be facing his first big controversy after TikTok users found his alleged Letterboxd account, where they claim he shared some very controversial opinions.

The 23-year-old has had an insane past few months, going from a small and unknown actor to the current it boy for his role in Heated Rivalry as Shane Hollander. But people online have dug up a Letterboxd account they claim belongs to Hudson, which posted film reviews and shared hot takes. The account has been deleted, and Hudson hasn’t publicly confirmed whether it’s him.

based on his letterboxd reviews do you think hudson williams knows his show is ass or is there some sort of cognitive dissonance going on pic.twitter.com/FuqHQ2kESW — tris 🍉 (@trizzfilm) January 7, 2026

One of the more controversial reviews on the account is for the Lolita film, a movie about a middle-aged man who grooms a 14-year-old girl.

The account said: “I think my favourite narrative theme right behind heart-ache/break & emotional turmoil is perversion. Perverted movies are so good. This one made me think of myself 35 years into the future… not in a pedo way. Just a terrifying meditation.”

This Letterboxd user also gave The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes a pretty scathing review, especially calling out Rachel Zigler’s performance as Lucy Grey.

The review said: “Most of the acting was really good and Tom was fantastic, but Rachel was probably the least embodied performance I’ve seen in the last 5 years or so if I’m being brutally honest. I was wondering if I was being harsh and the first thing my mom said was ‘They just have just cast her for the singing hey? She was bad.’ She just really struggled to sell the idea of being someone born in the districts, how they’d walk and talk and overall just felt like a musical theatre kid trying way too hard for her mom in the audience.”

Savage.

Me defending Hudson Williams from the people that hate his Letterboxd reviews pic.twitter.com/TVu62hESha — h (@therocking22_) January 7, 2026

Although many people are upset over these brutal reviews they claim are from Hudson, others are pointing out that the account owner is entitled to an opinion, even if it’s harsh.

The Tab has reached out to Hudson Williams for comment.

Featured image via Crave