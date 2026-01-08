The Tab

Hudson Williams accused of dragging Rachel Zegler and praising Lolita on alleged Letterboxd

It’s so messy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Heated Rivalry actor Hudson Williams has recently blown up, but he might be facing his first big controversy after TikTok users found his alleged Letterboxd account, where they claim he shared some very controversial opinions.

The 23-year-old has had an insane past few months, going from a small and unknown actor to the current it boy for his role in Heated Rivalry as Shane Hollander. But people online have dug up a Letterboxd account they claim belongs to Hudson, which posted film reviews and shared hot takes. The account has been deleted, and Hudson hasn’t publicly confirmed whether it’s him.

One of the more controversial reviews on the account is for the Lolita film, a movie about a middle-aged man who grooms a 14-year-old girl.

The account said: “I think my favourite narrative theme right behind heart-ache/break & emotional turmoil is perversion. Perverted movies are so good. This one made me think of myself 35 years into the future… not in a pedo way. Just a terrifying meditation.”

This Letterboxd user also gave The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes a pretty scathing review, especially calling out Rachel Zigler’s performance as Lucy Grey.

Savage.

Although many people are upset over these brutal reviews they claim are from Hudson, others are pointing out that the account owner is entitled to an opinion, even if it’s harsh.

The Tab has reached out to Hudson Williams for comment.
Featured image via Crave

Stranger Things Eddie Hellfire Club

Stranger Things confirmed Eddie is actually dead, but his Hellfire Club story is far from over

Suchismita Ghosh

You can finish his legendary D&D campaigns

‘It doesn’t feel like much at the time’: The week of a 29-year-old battling debt on £30k

Francesca Eke

Hannah spent £47.30 on takeaways throughout the week

The weird grief Glasgow students feel when uni starts again after the break

Hannah Gross

Don’t worry, you’re not alone in experiencing it

Stranger Things season six

After *that* finale, Stranger Things creators finally reveal whether there will be a season six

Suchismita Ghosh

The ending received a lot of backlash

Glasgow Caledonian University is trialling extra time in exams for every single student

Hannah Gross

The move follows a sharp rise in students declaring a disability or mental health condition

Cambridge college set to target ‘elite’ private schools for its recruitment

Esther Knowles

Trinity Hall said ‘reverse discrimination’ is a concern

Polyamorous throuple with a weird hierarchy share their relationship rules, and it’s wild

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Their rule about dinner time is actually bonkers

OnlyFans father and son

Good lord, OnlyFans father and son reveal what they’re willing to do together and wow

Hayley Soen

I’m locking my phone in a dark room

Man in court charged with dangerous driving after death of Durham University student

Francesca Eke

Abigail Eggleston was hit by a car whilst crossing the road in October

stranger

Stranger Things star finally addresses secret finale after delusional people broke Netflix

Kieran Galpin

We all started 2026 completely out of touch with reality

