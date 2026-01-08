The Tab

Real reason David Harbour dropped out of huge new film after Stranger Things finale

He’s had a rough year

Hebe Hancock

David Harbour has reportedly dropped out of the upcoming blockbuster film Behemoth!, despite a stacked cast featuring Pedro Pascal, Olivia Wilde, and Matthew Lillard.

It is officially the end of an era. After nearly a decade of fighting demogorgons, he’s officially hung up Jim Hopper’s hat. While we’re still reeling from that emotional two-hour Stranger Things finale, it seems the toll of saying goodbye has had a major impact on Harbour’s career plans.

Here is everything we know about why Harbour is stepping away from the spotlight.

He is ‘overwhelmed’ by the end of Hawkins

According to Variety, the decision to exit the project, written by Andor creator Tony Gilro, comes down to pure exhaustion. Insiders claim Harbour felt “overwhelmed” by the conclusion of Stranger Things.

After the gruelling filming schedule and huge press scrutiny, Harbour has reportedly stepped away simply to rest.

He’s been planning his exit for a while

This isn’t exactly a shock to anyone who has been following Harbour’s recent interviews. Last year, he told Scarlett Johansson in Interview Magazine that he was ready to move on, admitting, “You get to a certain point where you’re like, ‘How much more story is there?'”

He even hinted a couple of years ago that he might give up TV acting altogether once the Netflix hit concluded. It seems he’s finally making good on that desire to step back and take a breath.

A ‘messy’ year in his personal life

While the official reason is burnout from the show, Harbour has been navigating a chaotic period behind the scenes. He is currently going through a high-profile divorce from singer Lily Allen, after her messy album West End Girl came out last year, appearing to accuse Harbour of cheating.

On top of the divorce, Harbour has had to deal with reports circulating that his co-star Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment report against him, a rumour which Netflix has categorically denied, and public outbursts. Just last month, TMZ reported on footage of a bizarre altercation at a bar in California where Harbour appeared to run off with someone’s hat.

His journey with mental health

Harbour has always been candid about his mental health, having been diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 26. He has previously spoken out about how the public conversation around mental illness often focuses too much on “tragedy” rather than the reality of living with it.

Given the “intense episode” reported in California and the sheer weight of the Stranger Things fandom’s expectations, it’s no wonder he’s prioritising his well-being over a Hollywood call sheet. Hopper needs a holiday.

Did you get them all? The four major twists in the ending of Run Away on Netflix

Ellissa Bain

There were too many to keep up

‘Daddy no’: OnlyFans father and son drop first YouTube video together and it’s *uncomfortable*

Hayley Soen

I’m never getting that time back

gay men

Here’s the leader of the Straight Acting Brotherhood, the members’ club for insufferable gays

Kieran Galpin

They don’t refer to themselves as gay, which is very gay

Real reason David Harbour dropped out of huge new film after Stranger Things finale

Hebe Hancock

He’s had a rough year

Is a Fallout 3 and New Vegas remaster actually happening? Here’s the truth

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There has been so many rumours

OnlyFans twins

There’s not a lot these gay identical twins won’t do on OnlyFans, and their reason is so bad

Kieran Galpin

Erm, I guess that’s one way to explain it

Glasgow student who was caught with a gun during house party row walks free from court

Hannah Gross

Xinhang Lyu pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner and having an air pistol in a public place

All the details of the French influencer Steven Bartlett just secretly got engaged to

Hayley Soen

They’ve been dating for seven years

Ross speaks out about sneakily hiding his relationship with Ellie on The Traitors

Ellissa Bain

They kept it a secret from everyone

Avoid York tourists traps and visit these top York spots instead

Charlotte Darlington

Spend 2026 exploring the independence of York with these hidden gems

