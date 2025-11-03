Netflix source drops statement about Millie Bobby Brown’s harassment claims against David Harbour

13 hours ago

Just a week after Lily Allen’s cutting album about her ex-husband, it’s been alleged that Millie Bobby Brown filed a “harassment and bullying” complaint about her on-screen dad, David Harbour.

After a string of minor acting roles in shows like Modern Family and Grey’s Anatomy, Millie Bobby Brown’s first central TV role was in 2016’s Stranger Things. The Netflix show became an instant hit, in part due to the bond between Millie’s character Eleven and her adoptive father figure, Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour. The final instalment in the franchise is set for release in the final few weeks of the year, but already, the show has been met with some fresh controversy.

According to the MailOnline, who spoke to an alleged friend of Lily Allen, Millie Bobby Brown filed a “harassment and bullying” claim against David Harbour before filming the final season.

“Mille Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months,” the anonymous person alleged.

Though Netflix refused to comment to the publication, the source further claimed that Lily Allen supported her then-husband through the “brutal” ordeal.

“Lily supported him throughout it all. It was a brutal time,” they added, detailing how Millie had a personal representative on set during filming.

A Netflix source spoke out about Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour

In light of the accusations and amidst Netflix’s official silence, a source spoke to the MailOnline about the claims against David Harbour from Millie Bobby Brown.

The source, supposedly from Netflix, said: “It will be a theatrical event. Nothing is going to overshadow this, not even the leading man’s private life.

“Netflix will never comment on an internal investigation, but the fact they’ve not denied it speaks volumes. Stranger Things helped put Netflix on the map. Millions of fans around the world have been anticipating the finale. No one wants anything to take attention away from that.”

Netflix has been approached for comment.

Featured image credit: Netflix

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.