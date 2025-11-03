The Tab
Millie

Netflix source drops statement about Millie Bobby Brown’s harassment claims against David Harbour

‘There were pages and pages of accusations’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Just a week after Lily Allen’s cutting album about her ex-husband, it’s been alleged that Millie Bobby Brown filed a “harassment and bullying” complaint about her on-screen dad, David Harbour.

After a string of minor acting roles in shows like Modern Family and Grey’s Anatomy, Millie Bobby Brown’s first central TV role was in 2016’s Stranger Things. The Netflix show became an instant hit, in part due to the bond between Millie’s character Eleven and her adoptive father figure, Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour. The final instalment in the franchise is set for release in the final few weeks of the year, but already, the show has been met with some fresh controversy.

According to the MailOnline, who spoke to an alleged friend of Lily Allen, Millie Bobby Brown filed a “harassment and bullying” claim against David Harbour before filming the final season.

Netflix

Credit: Netflix

“Mille Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months,” the anonymous person alleged.

Though Netflix refused to comment to the publication, the source further claimed that Lily Allen supported her then-husband through the “brutal” ordeal.

“Lily supported him throughout it all. It was a brutal time,” they added, detailing how Millie had a personal representative on set during filming.

A Netflix source spoke out about Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour

Netflix

Credit: Netflix

In light of the accusations and amidst Netflix’s official silence, a source spoke to the MailOnline about the claims against David Harbour from Millie Bobby Brown.

Most Read

It’s been changed, so here’s the schedule for the Celebrity Traitors’ final episodes

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

Chelsea and Chrishell weren’t invited to the Selling Sunset launch party and the reason is brutal

The source, supposedly from Netflix, said: “It will be a theatrical event. Nothing is going to overshadow this, not even the leading man’s private life.

“Netflix will never comment on an internal investigation, but the fact they’ve not denied it speaks volumes. Stranger Things helped put Netflix on the map. Millions of fans around the world have been anticipating the finale. No one wants anything to take attention away from that.”

Netflix has been approached for comment.

Featured image credit: Netflix

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Celebrity Millie Bobby Brown Netflix Stranger Things TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Yikes, David Harbour is apparently ‘furious and embarrassed’ about Lily Allen’s album

David Harbour Cristin Croft

‘Wrecked’ family of girl who died in David Harbour’s apartment speak out for the first time

Millie Bobby Brown isn’t the only one: Here are eight more celebs you didn’t know adopted

Latest

Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Amelia Wankowicz

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

It’s time to wrap up warm and brace the cold together

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

Suchismita Ghosh

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not showing up in comments anymore

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be surprised

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Amelia Phillpotts

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Kieran Galpin

A panel called the video ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral behaviour’

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Hebe Hancock

It seems a bit harsh

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

The plot has thickened

Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

Hayley Soen

‘Girl you look traumatised’

Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Amelia Wankowicz

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

It’s time to wrap up warm and brace the cold together

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

Suchismita Ghosh

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not showing up in comments anymore

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be surprised

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Amelia Phillpotts

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Kieran Galpin

A panel called the video ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral behaviour’

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Hebe Hancock

It seems a bit harsh

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

The plot has thickened

Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

Hayley Soen

‘Girl you look traumatised’