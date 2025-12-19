Lily Phillips shares honestly disturbing videos after being ‘thoroughly satisfied’ at latest stunt

30 mins ago

At this point, we should really be used to shocking stunt videos from Lily Phillips. But today I come with a warning that her latest ones are particularly traumatising. Even by her standards.

I can’t really even keep up with what shoots Lily Phillips is up to all the time. Recently she’s been filming for her “s*x university” with Annie Knight, she also slept with a bunch of truck drivers, and she’s always talking on her socials about needing new guys to film with. And we know what she means by that.

She’s just shared a bunch of – horrific – videos of the aftermath of her most recent escapades, and she explained for this shoot she slept with four men. Her face is covered in exactly what you can guess it is, and she has showed off what after this kind of challenge can look like. It’s a lot.

“This is me after getting ran through,” Lily said proudly, framing her dry and crusty face. “I only had four men this time, not very many. But they thoroughly satisfied me, so I’m happy. But my hair is sticking to my face.” Delightful.

She captioned the TikTok: “Looking very crusty rn”. Over on Instagram, Lily shared the same video and captioned it: “A very satisfied girl”.

On Instagram Lily shared another video from straight after the same event, and was talking about the redness of her eyes. She said usually the men are “quite good at aiming” towards her mouth, and you know where else. She said despite the mess, she’s a “very happy girl”.

Much again (sorry) a third video, this one on TikTok, shared the same theme. Showing “crusty” skin and red eyes. “Looking a tad rough,” Lily said of herself.

“I keep wondering how long she’s going to keep doing these things,” one person said in the comments of one of the videos. Honestly, same.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.