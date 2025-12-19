The Tab
percy jackson tv show tyson and percy

Percy Jackson showrunners justify why they changed Tyson’s backstory from the books

His relationship with Percy is totally different to the books

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

A (literally) big new character in season two of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV show is Tyson. However, his backstory and the origins of his relationship with Percy in the show is totally different to in the books. The showrunners of Percy Jackson season two (including the books’ author) have explained why they decided to make this big change to Tyson’s story.

So, in the novel Percy Jackson and the Sea of Monsters, Tyson lived in a large cardboard box on the street. Percy’s school Meriwether College Prep let him join Percy’s year group as a sort of community service project, so that the students could learn about homelessness. (This all sounds very strange when summarised, but the scenes at this school seem to be satirising surface-level activism at “progressive” elite schools). Sally Jackson tries getting social services to help Tyson and encourages Percy to be friends with him. Tyson ends up coming to Camp Half-Blood with Percy, at which point Annabeth points out that he is a Cyclops. Percy failed to see this through the Mist (that intangible substance that stops mortals from seeing magic myth stuff).

However, in the Disney+ show, Sally finds Tyson and flat-out invites him to move in. Percy is aware from the get-go that he is a Cyclops. Some viewers of the Percy Jackson show were unimpressed with this change. It follows a trend from season one that Percy and his friends often figure out who monsters are more quickly than in the books.

percy jackson season two tyson

Percy’s new roomie
(Image via Disney+)

Most Read

influencer claims sex tape is leaked

Influencer shares statement as graphic s*x tape with pop star ex is leaked in ‘cruel betrayal’

How to play the viral ‘say the word on beat’ game that’s all over TikTok right now

This woman wants to be the next Bonnie Blue and shares shocking plans for first challenge

The executive producer Craig Silversten explained the reasoning behind this change to Variety. “It was about understanding the idea of the Mist,” he said, “Now that Percy’s been able to see monsters for what they are, why can’t he see Tyson? There’s not a great reason for it, and the revelation of Tyson doesn’t change that much. He’s still this kid who has stayed at his house, who his mom brought in. He still has to take care of him. It seemed like a smart and efficient change when you’re trying to get everything into 40 minutes.”

Rick Riordan, the author of the books, echoes that the changes were about brevity. “We have to look at ways we can tell the story more efficiently, especially at the beginning. How do we get into the story quickly and still have the same impact? We compressed a pretty great deal from the first few chapters. We’re heading in the same direction. We’re getting to the same point, just a little bit quicker.”

Season two of Percy Jackson has made quite a few changes to the books, such as introducing a key character much earlier.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Disney Percy Jackson TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Read Next

percy jackson season two character recast

Here’s why a key Percy Jackson villain was recast for season 2, as per the books’ author

Stranger Things Robin character changed

Robin used to be iconic: Why everyone’s fuming about her Stranger Things character change

percy jackson season two chariot race

Here’s who Danny Virtue is, and why there is a tribute in the Percy Jackson season 2 credits

Latest
percy jackson tv show tyson and percy

Percy Jackson showrunners justify why they changed Tyson’s backstory from the books

Claudia Cox

His relationship with Percy is totally different to the books

Hot chocolates at the ready: Here’s which classic Christmas film every London uni would be

Muna Aden

These Christmas movie pairings say more about each uni than any ranking ever could.

Here’s what every Lancaster Uni College should ask for this Christmas

Ryan Moynihan

Tis the season to roast the colleges one final time before the end of 2025

Bosh-ed it: Inside Thomas Skinner’s chaotic beef with the BBC as he reportedly wants to sue

Hebe Hancock

He just can’t let it go

‘I was 14’: Quen Blackwell claims 50 Cent made ‘disgusting’ comment in resurfaced video

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The shocking clip is all over X

University of Edinburgh staff agree to pause strike action for remainder of academic year

Francesca Eke

Lecturers came to an agreement after nine days of strike action so far this year

Clifton Suspension Bridge safety review after bereaved families’ campaign

Katy Bright

Safety measures at Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge are under review following calls from bereaved families who believe stronger deterrents could help prevent suicide

netflix simon cowell the next act band december 10

Simon Cowell details exactly how staged (or not) finding December 10 on The Next Act was

Claudia Cox

He insists he didn’t pre-plan who would be in the band

millie bobby brown david harbour premiere

The real reason Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour skipped the Stranger Things premiere

Esther Knowles

Trust me, it’s not what you think

All these people vow to be the ‘next Bonnie Blue’ and their first stunts are stomach churning

Hayley Soen

What has she started?

percy jackson tv show tyson and percy

Percy Jackson showrunners justify why they changed Tyson’s backstory from the books

Claudia Cox

His relationship with Percy is totally different to the books

Hot chocolates at the ready: Here’s which classic Christmas film every London uni would be

Muna Aden

These Christmas movie pairings say more about each uni than any ranking ever could.

Here’s what every Lancaster Uni College should ask for this Christmas

Ryan Moynihan

Tis the season to roast the colleges one final time before the end of 2025

Bosh-ed it: Inside Thomas Skinner’s chaotic beef with the BBC as he reportedly wants to sue

Hebe Hancock

He just can’t let it go

‘I was 14’: Quen Blackwell claims 50 Cent made ‘disgusting’ comment in resurfaced video

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The shocking clip is all over X

University of Edinburgh staff agree to pause strike action for remainder of academic year

Francesca Eke

Lecturers came to an agreement after nine days of strike action so far this year

Clifton Suspension Bridge safety review after bereaved families’ campaign

Katy Bright

Safety measures at Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge are under review following calls from bereaved families who believe stronger deterrents could help prevent suicide

netflix simon cowell the next act band december 10

Simon Cowell details exactly how staged (or not) finding December 10 on The Next Act was

Claudia Cox

He insists he didn’t pre-plan who would be in the band

millie bobby brown david harbour premiere

The real reason Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour skipped the Stranger Things premiere

Esther Knowles

Trust me, it’s not what you think

All these people vow to be the ‘next Bonnie Blue’ and their first stunts are stomach churning

Hayley Soen

What has she started?