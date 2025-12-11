Here’s who Danny Virtue is, and why there is a tribute in the Percy Jackson season 2 credits

The cast explain why it was important to dedicate the episode to him

3 hours ago

In the credits of the second episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season two, there is a tribute to somebody called Danny Virtue. The Percy Jackson cast have explained how he was involved in the show, and why that episode is dedicated to him.

Danny Virtue was a stunt co-ordinator

He worked on loads of famous films and TV shows since the 1980s, including The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Jurassic World: Dominion and War for the Planet of the Apes.

The Percy Jackson producers asked him to help with the chariot race scene in the second episode of season two. Danny designed that sequence. He even taught the young cast to ride horses on his own ranch.

Dior Goodjohn, who plays Clarisse La Rue, told TV Insider: “We got to go to Danny Virtue’s ranch. Shout out, Danny Virtue. He was so amazing. But it was really cool to do that during prep because we got to bond, and we all learned how to horseback ride and mount bareback, and it was really, really cool.”

The race scene was very complicated to film, as it involved several horses, makeshift chariots and child actors. The executive producer Dan Shotz told Decider: “It was a tall order. Everybody had to collaborate, every department in such a big way had to come together to achieve this.”

Danny Virtue did see this Percy Jackson episode before he died

He died aged 75 on 4th September 2025, after battling heart disease and lung cancer for four years.

Dan Shotz told TV Insider: “Right before he passed, I visited him in the hospital, and I got to show him the chariot race. He got to see his final set piece that he really helped create. It was very hard to lose him. He was very meaningful to us. But I’m so glad that the world is getting to see this chariot race, and we needed to honour him.”

