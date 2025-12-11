Did Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have a huge fight while filming?! Here’s what’s going on

6 hours ago

Rumours are circling social media that Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik had a huge fight while filming their new Netflix show, but is it true? Here’s what’s really going on.

It all started when Star magazine published an article on 8th December claiming they had a major argument which turned physical while filming their US road trip.

In October, it was announced that the two One Direction bandmates are reuniting for a docuseries that will see them travel across America together. It hasn’t got a name yet, but it’s expected to release in 2026.

An insider seemingly told Star that Louis and Zayn “went to a bar, and they got into a majorly heated argument that ended up turning physical and “it was so serious of a bust-up that Louis ended up with a concussion”.

They added: “Zayn is going through back-channels trying to obtain the footage, so it’s believed the Netflix cameras may have still been filming during the incident.”

The insider said the Netflix documentary is now “on hold indefinitely” and “it’s unlikely as things stand that Louis or Zayn will want to be in the same room doing any press or promotion for it, unless there’s been a major U-turn of feelings behind the scenes”.

This claim has gone super viral across the internet, but there’s literally no proof that it’s true. No official news sources have reported on it, and right now it seems like fake news.

People are convinced it’s fake online, with one person writing “I don’t believe that Zayn and Louis had physical fight there would be some evidence somewhere.”

“They expect me to believe Zayn and Louis got into a physical fight that ended in a concussion when this is them when they don’t know they’re being filmed,” someone else said alongside a picture of them hugging.

they expect me to believe zayn and louis got into a physical fight that ended in a concussion when this is them when they don’t know they’re being filmed.. pic.twitter.com/dTRZzaRbsJ — sarah (@bus1forlifez) December 10, 2025

Right now, it’s not really clear what’s going on. But unless an official source confirms it, I think we can assume this is all made up.

