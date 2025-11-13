The Tab

Here’s what Zayn Malik ‘rejoining’ One Direction actually means, and if they’re reuniting

There have been so many rumours

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News

Yesterday, people spotted that Zayn Malik’s registration with the One Direction company had been updated, more than 10 years after he left the band. Here’s what that actually means.

Zayn Malik has ‘re-registered’ to One Direction, but it’s not as fun as it sounds

Screenshots shared across socials show Zayn updating his registration with the One Direction brand, after leaving it five years ago. While the singer was in One Direction, he was listed as the director of PPM  Music Limited, the company that originally managed the boy band. His position as director ended soon after the split, in 2016, while he was focusing on his solo career.

But  as of 3rd November, Zayn is once again listed as an “individual person with significant control” at PPM Music Limited – along with Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. None of them have spoken about this yet, and the other band members were all still directors of PPM Music during the entirety of their indefinite hiatus, so this isn’t necessarily proof of a reunion, and is more likely to do with brand ownership and finances.

Other changes to Zayn’s membership include him updating his country of residence to the United States.

Don’t worry, there’s still hope for a One Direction reunion

One Direction haven’t announced any plans to reunite as of right now, but there’s been lots more hope for a reunion recently. The announcement of Zayn and Louis’ new Netflix show brought the two band members who were previously not on speaking terms back on our screens. All of the boys are seemingly on way better terms, and it’s almost been 10 years since the hiatus was first announced, so it feels like the right time for a reunion.

Even the boring re-registration update could be a positive sign. An industry expert told The Sun: “This is a huge moment. While heartbreaking, Liam’s passing has brought them together, it’s even more sad he was the biggest cheerleader of a reunion.”

If Oasis did it, so can One Direction.

These surprising behind the scenes pictures show what MAFS UK 2025 was *really* like

Ellissa Bain

It’s not as it seemed

How to flirt during midterms (without leaving Glasgow Uni’s campus)

Hannah Gross

Your guide for the academically starved and romantically desperate.

Mugshots

Crime does pay? A love letter to hot mugshots, and the crazy ways they changed a criminal’s life

Kieran Galpin

I can change him

Man shares horrifying response after ‘attacking’ Ariana Grande at Wicked premiere

Ellissa Bain

The shocking video has gone viral

How to romanticise your life when you’ve got the flu and two deadlines: Glasgow edition

Hannah Gross

Flu-ridden, deadline-riddled, and one Tesco soup away from collapse.

Lewis Burton opens up about ‘online abuse’ after not appearing in Caroline Flack doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had hoped it would never come to this’

Jewish academics in Glasgow speak out amid rising antisemitism on UK campuses

Hannah Gross

One academic says it is ‘difficult to be openly Jewish’

Your guide to the year abroad application timeline (from someone who did it)

Emily Roberts

I spiralled through my year abroad application so you don’t have to

It’s time to lock in: Here are six ways to reset after reading week in Exeter

Alba Stosik

Because getting back into a productive routine after reading week can be tough

Rabbit got me TikTok trend means

People on TikTok keep saying ‘the rabbit got me’, so here’s what this viral trend actually means

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s actually a metaphor

