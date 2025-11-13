Here’s what Zayn Malik ‘rejoining’ One Direction actually means, and if they’re reuniting

4 hours ago

Yesterday, people spotted that Zayn Malik’s registration with the One Direction company had been updated, more than 10 years after he left the band. Here’s what that actually means.

Zayn Malik has ‘re-registered’ to One Direction, but it’s not as fun as it sounds

Screenshots shared across socials show Zayn updating his registration with the One Direction brand, after leaving it five years ago. While the singer was in One Direction, he was listed as the director of PPM Music Limited, the company that originally managed the boy band. His position as director ended soon after the split, in 2016, while he was focusing on his solo career.

But as of 3rd November, Zayn is once again listed as an “individual person with significant control” at PPM Music Limited – along with Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. None of them have spoken about this yet, and the other band members were all still directors of PPM Music during the entirety of their indefinite hiatus, so this isn’t necessarily proof of a reunion, and is more likely to do with brand ownership and finances.

Other changes to Zayn’s membership include him updating his country of residence to the United States.

Don’t worry, there’s still hope for a One Direction reunion

One Direction haven’t announced any plans to reunite as of right now, but there’s been lots more hope for a reunion recently. The announcement of Zayn and Louis’ new Netflix show brought the two band members who were previously not on speaking terms back on our screens. All of the boys are seemingly on way better terms, and it’s almost been 10 years since the hiatus was first announced, so it feels like the right time for a reunion.

Even the boring re-registration update could be a positive sign. An industry expert told The Sun: “This is a huge moment. While heartbreaking, Liam’s passing has brought them together, it’s even more sad he was the biggest cheerleader of a reunion.”

If Oasis did it, so can One Direction.

