Here’s how you should spend NYE in Bristol this year

If you are looking for a way to spend your new year’s eve in Bristol this year, here are the top 10 ways to make the most of it

7 hours ago

There’s nothing quite like welcoming a shiny new year by waking up at 7am with a banging headache, a mouth drier than the Sahara, a hazy recollection of accosting your ex in the local, and absolutely no idea where your phone is. If that sounds painfully familiar, maybe this is the year to do New Year’s Eve properly. If you’re in Bristol this year, look no further. With so much on offer, this guide will show you exactly how to ring in 2026 with a bang.

Tobacco Factory

This year, Tobacco Factory are hosting a New Year’s Eve party, with an expansive line up of DJ’s, a silent disco, and a range of tapas and small plates. Entry for this event is free, so it’s the perfect way to say hello to the new year without making a massive dent in your bank account. Whether you want to dance to the live music, or sit sipping cocktails and snacking on picky pits, this event has the perfect mix for all who want to welcome in 2026.

Throw a house party

This is one of my favourite options as a student. If you can still afford to have your heating on at this time of year, hosting celebrations in the comfort of your own home is perfect. It’s much cheaper, you don’t have to ruin your outfit with an oversized coat and four pairs of socks, and you can invite everyone you want there. There is no chance you will bump into someone you want to leave in 2025, and you can choose just how eventful you want your night to be.

Try out some new fancy bars

Bristol is bursting at the seams with fancy cocktail bars. Get in your black tie attire, revive those winter formal dresses from the back of your cupboard, go with a small group or even just with one friend, and enjoy some deliciously overpriced fruity cocktails. Blame Gloria and Tonight Josephine are some slightly cheaper options, or you could splurge a little, head up towards Clifton and Whiteladies and treat yourself.

Have a cosy pub night

The pubs in Bristol really are top tier. Whether you fancy sitting outside in a beer garden, or wrapped up warm by the fire, a night in a pub can be the perfect, more relaxed, way to spend New Year’s Eve with friends. The Christmas Steps is an incredible option, dating back to the 1600s (so it feels extra cosy). This is another slightly cheaper option, and who can say no to a cheeky pint?

The Square Club

This one is definitely a bit spenny, but if you want to enter the new year in style, Bristol’s The Square Club is opening its doors to the public. This event, ‘The Return of the Roaring 20’s’, is a costume New Year’s Eve party full of live entertainment to suit everyone. From a live DJ to a jazz band, the grand buffet is accompanied by bottomless alcohol. The £92 ticket (eek) seems like a lot less when you consider all of the food and drinks you get. Dress in your best 1920’s attire, and embrace the roaring party.

Love Saves The Day

Love Saves The Day, a student favourite, are taking over The Prospect Building this New Years Eve, for the city’s biggest club night yet. The line up for this event is incredible, from Katy B to Dashy, A for Alpha and Yung Singh. The iconic Brouhaha Stage, which I am sure a lot of us recognise from the legendary festival, is entering The Prospect Building’s main stage. Imagine your favourite festival, condensed into one night.

Go for brunch

Whether it is because you have plans at home, or you simply cannot be bothered to drink and wake up on New Year’s day feeling like your liver has failed you, going out for brunch with friends is a great way to reflect on the past year, and get excited for a new one. It gives you the opportunity to chat, and there are so many incredible brunch options lining the streets of Bristol.

Stroll around the triangle and see where the night takes you

This is one of the most flexible options this new years, which I am sure a lot of people will be doing. Sometimes having a super fixed schedule and needing to be at places at exact times can feel a little restraining. To avoid this, have a walk around the triangle. Maybe La Rocca is calling your name, or the queue for Daisy’s is looking a little too tempting. Follow your calling, see where you end up.

The Clock Factory

TRUE UNDERGROUND NYE is the event taking place in The Clock Factory this year. This venue is renowned for its incredible drum and bass nights, and this is no exception. Tickets are around £20, so are not too much of a splurge. The night is guaranteed to have drinks flowing, and music playing, what’s not to love?

Go for a nice dinner

If you fancy enjoying midnight tucked up in bed, or with your housemates catching up on the new season of Stranger Things, a fancy dinner is the perfect way to spend the new year. It means you can get dressed up, have a cheeky drink, but be back at a time which wouldn’t disappoint your parents. I am sure that there are so many restaurants you walk past and claim it is out of your budget, so let yourself celebrate with a meal you have been looking forward to. Even better, the app ‘First Table’, gives you 50 per cent off your food if you’re the first table of the night!