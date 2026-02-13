The Tab
wuthering heights catherine cathy margot robbie age

The bizarre age differences of the Wuthering Heights cast and book characters, explained

Er, Margot Robbie is literally twice the age of Cathy

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

If you watched the Wuthering Heights film, and thought, ‘These characters are acting like silly angsty teenagers,’ then you’re onto something. The ages of the Wuthering Heights cast are drastically different to the ages of the characters in the actual book. Here are all the ages and time jumps, explained.

How old is Cathy supposed to be in Wuthering Heights?

Righto. In the actual 1847 novel, Catherine is six when her father shows up with Heathcliff. She is only 12 when she goes to stay with Edgar and Isabella. Cathy and Edgar get married when she is 17 and he is 21. She’s only 18 when she dies giving birth to her daughter (who, unhelpfully, is also called Cathy).

Margot Robbie is 35 right now. She was 34 when Wuthering Heights was made. So, for the majority of the Wuthering Heights film, Margot Robbie is literally twice as old as the character she is playing.

margot robbie catherine cathy wuthering heights

Margo Robbie looks amazing but she objectively does not look 12
(Credit: Warner Bros)

Jacob Elordi is also too old to play Heathcliff

Although Heathcliff’s backstory is very mysterious in Wuthering Heights, you can sus out his age from the dates in the book. He is approximately a year older than Cathy. He runs off from Wuthering Heights when he is 16, and returns about three years later. Heathcliff’s voyage is longer in the film – he’s apparently gone for five years.

Most Read

The truth behind wild picture of ‘Jeffrey Epstein alive in Israel’ has finally been revealed

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

Winter Olympian’s girlfriend speaks out after he used medal interview to confess cheating

Jacob Elordi acted in Wuthering Heights at 27, and is 28 now. That makes him almost a decade older than Heathcliff should be in the majority of the Wuthering Heights film. In the book, we also see a lot of Heathcliff when he’s in his late 30s – but the film doesn’t bother with that half of the book.

wuthering heights heathcliff

I wouldn’t have guessed he was a teenager
(Image via Warner Bros.)

Yup, and Shazad Latif is much older than Edgar

He’s 37 right now. It makes sense for Edgar to look a bit older than Cathy and Heathcliff. In the book, he’s 21 when he marries her. Shazad Latif is still between 16 and 22 years older than Edgar.

Alison Oliver could be worse?

Isabella is supposed to be a similar age to Heathcliff and Cathy. The actor, Alison Oliver, is a few weeks older than Jacob Elordi. So, at least those actors have a similar age gap to their characters.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Celebrity Film Jacob Elordi Margot Robbie Wuthering Heights
Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Read Next

wuthering heights margot robbie jacob elordi

Every cringey way that Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi attempted to promote Wuthering Heights

Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights ending is actually SO much more tragic than the book

margot robbie in the teaser trailer of the new wuthering heights film 2025

Here’s why everyone is fuming about Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s Wuthering Heights film

Latest
wuthering heights catherine cathy margot robbie age

The bizarre age differences of the Wuthering Heights cast and book characters, explained

Claudia Cox

Er, Margot Robbie is literally twice the age of Cathy

Are dating apps tricking you? In conversation with dating app founder and Cambridge students

Léa Girard

We spoke to dating app founder Nevine Coutry, as well as Cambridge students about love in the digital age

Here’s how to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a single Sheffield University student

Kady Dowling-Hamilton

Btw Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday means everyone on West Street is single

Cambridge University Botanic Gardens’ Talking Plants exhibition sparks concerns over AI usage

Alexander Newman

The exhibition allows people to have spirited discussions with a range of floral personalities

Galentine’s is better than Valentine’s Day as a Cardiff student, and here’s why

Amelie Jack

M&S picky bits with a side of rom-coms anyone?

Here’s your love language based on your first year Exeter University accommodation

Manaswini Chitre

There’s no doubt that East Park is physical touch

York students, our friendships are the true love stories this Valentine’s Day

Hannah Rambour

It’s time to remind ourselves that Emma and Dexter are fictional

Petition calls for removal of Lancaster student confessions page over ‘misogynistic’ posts

Emma Netscher

A now deleted Instagram post read ‘the African girls that pull all nighters in the library make me so hard when they speak’

Newcastle University Students’ Union launches petition to legislate misogyny as a hate crime

Tilly Nelson

NUSU is calling on the government to honour its pledge to tackle violence against women and girls

Love Island All Stars is in chaos as FIVE bombshells QUIT the show because of explosive fights

Hayley Soen

The atmosphere is too much

wuthering heights catherine cathy margot robbie age

The bizarre age differences of the Wuthering Heights cast and book characters, explained

Claudia Cox

Er, Margot Robbie is literally twice the age of Cathy

Are dating apps tricking you? In conversation with dating app founder and Cambridge students

Léa Girard

We spoke to dating app founder Nevine Coutry, as well as Cambridge students about love in the digital age

Here’s how to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a single Sheffield University student

Kady Dowling-Hamilton

Btw Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday means everyone on West Street is single

Cambridge University Botanic Gardens’ Talking Plants exhibition sparks concerns over AI usage

Alexander Newman

The exhibition allows people to have spirited discussions with a range of floral personalities

Galentine’s is better than Valentine’s Day as a Cardiff student, and here’s why

Amelie Jack

M&S picky bits with a side of rom-coms anyone?

Here’s your love language based on your first year Exeter University accommodation

Manaswini Chitre

There’s no doubt that East Park is physical touch

York students, our friendships are the true love stories this Valentine’s Day

Hannah Rambour

It’s time to remind ourselves that Emma and Dexter are fictional

Petition calls for removal of Lancaster student confessions page over ‘misogynistic’ posts

Emma Netscher

A now deleted Instagram post read ‘the African girls that pull all nighters in the library make me so hard when they speak’

Newcastle University Students’ Union launches petition to legislate misogyny as a hate crime

Tilly Nelson

NUSU is calling on the government to honour its pledge to tackle violence against women and girls

Love Island All Stars is in chaos as FIVE bombshells QUIT the show because of explosive fights

Hayley Soen

The atmosphere is too much