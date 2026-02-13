The bizarre age differences of the Wuthering Heights cast and book characters, explained

2 hours ago

If you watched the Wuthering Heights film, and thought, ‘These characters are acting like silly angsty teenagers,’ then you’re onto something. The ages of the Wuthering Heights cast are drastically different to the ages of the characters in the actual book. Here are all the ages and time jumps, explained.

How old is Cathy supposed to be in Wuthering Heights?

Righto. In the actual 1847 novel, Catherine is six when her father shows up with Heathcliff. She is only 12 when she goes to stay with Edgar and Isabella. Cathy and Edgar get married when she is 17 and he is 21. She’s only 18 when she dies giving birth to her daughter (who, unhelpfully, is also called Cathy).

Margot Robbie is 35 right now. She was 34 when Wuthering Heights was made. So, for the majority of the Wuthering Heights film, Margot Robbie is literally twice as old as the character she is playing.

Jacob Elordi is also too old to play Heathcliff

Although Heathcliff’s backstory is very mysterious in Wuthering Heights, you can sus out his age from the dates in the book. He is approximately a year older than Cathy. He runs off from Wuthering Heights when he is 16, and returns about three years later. Heathcliff’s voyage is longer in the film – he’s apparently gone for five years.

Jacob Elordi acted in Wuthering Heights at 27, and is 28 now. That makes him almost a decade older than Heathcliff should be in the majority of the Wuthering Heights film. In the book, we also see a lot of Heathcliff when he’s in his late 30s – but the film doesn’t bother with that half of the book.

Yup, and Shazad Latif is much older than Edgar

He’s 37 right now. It makes sense for Edgar to look a bit older than Cathy and Heathcliff. In the book, he’s 21 when he marries her. Shazad Latif is still between 16 and 22 years older than Edgar.

Alison Oliver could be worse?

Isabella is supposed to be a similar age to Heathcliff and Cathy. The actor, Alison Oliver, is a few weeks older than Jacob Elordi. So, at least those actors have a similar age gap to their characters.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.