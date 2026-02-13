The Tab
Every cringey way that Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi attempted to promote Wuthering Heights

I can’t with the matching signet rings

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s Wuthering Heights film came out on 13th February. Presumably, you already knew this, as they have been bombarding us with weird publicity stunts for months.

The actual Wuthering Heights book centres around the messed-up relationship between Cathy and Heathcliff. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi seem to be desperately trying to convince us all that they too share an intense passionate bond. Erm, I don’t think I’m sold.

Here’s a rundown of Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie‘s cringiest and most desperate attempts to promote Wuthering Heights. Wow, I miss Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo‘s weird Wicked interviews.

Erm, they had ‘unhinged’ shrines to each other in their rooms

On the Today show, Margot Robbie said: “At the studio, we both had a dressing room. Emerald [Fennel, the director] went into our dressing rooms and made a shrine of each other in our dressing rooms… It was so unhinged and so hilarious. And she put, like, locks of hair and pictures of us, candles and made a full shrine.”

Sorry, but how precisely did they acquire locks of hair for this craft project? Do I need to worry about Emerald Fennel creeping up on my bed as I sleep with scissors and washi tape?

The many, many weird comments about being co-dependent

Margot admitted in an interview with Fandango that she felt “lost without him, like a kid without their blanket” on set.

Jacob Elordi then said: “If you have the opportunity to share a film set with Margot Robbie, you’re going to make sure you’re within five to ten metres at all times, watching how she drinks tea, how she eats her food. When is it going to slip? And it never comes undone.”

Girl, run now.

Their Valentine’s Day gifts were… erm… unusual

Wuthering Heights was filmed over Valentine’s Day. Although Jacob wasn’t scheduled to be on set, he figured out precisely where Margot would be, showed up on his day off, and filled her room with roses, “as Heathcliff”. Okay, so far so good. However, this arrangement also included a note written from the perspective of Heathcliff, and “a little tombstone thing”.

Margot also gifted him flowers on Valentine’s Day, a book of poetry, and a lamp. She even acquired him his-and-hers signet rings. Really.

The matching sold gold 18c and enamel rings have images of their skeletons, and the Wuthering Heights quote: “Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.”

Featured images via Warner Bros.

