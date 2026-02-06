The Tab

Margot Robbie dragged for wearing dead woman’s hair bracelet, but the backstory is quite cool

Wearing the replica has seen Margot branded ‘disrespectful’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Twitter is losing its mind after Margot Robbie sported a replica of Charlotte Brönte’s mourning bracelet, which just so happened to be bound with the hair of her dead sisters, Emily Brönte and Anne.

The lead-up to Wuthering Heights, an adaptation of Emily Brönte’s book of the same name, has been a mess! From the incredibly thirsty themes of the film to the whitewashing of Heathcliff, the film hasn’t even been released yet, and everyone is already fighting.

Set for release on February 13, the UK premiere of Wuthering Heights was in London on Thursday, and leading stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi were in attendance. She was her usual captivating self on the red carpet, slipping into a Dilara Findikoglu corset gown with accompanying Manolo Blahnik heels, faux blond braids, and an array of sparkly jewellery.

Amongst the jewellery was the replica of Charlotte’s mourning bracelet, and let’s just say it’s been quite controversial.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Here’s the interesting story of the bracelet Margot Robbie wore

Mourning jewellery dates back as far as the 16th century, but it became especially popular in the Victorian era, where people would adorn memorial jewellery with the locks of their deceased loved ones.

Wuthering Heights author Emily Brönte died in December 1848, followed by her sister Anne just five months later in May 1849. The third Brönte sister, Charlotte, had the bracelet commissioned soon after, and it incorporated locks of Emily and Anne’s hair. She wore the bracelet, which included gold clasps set with garnets, until her own death in 1855. It has been owned by the Brontë Parsonage Museum since 1923.

Most Read

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

bridgerton season four sophie mother

Wait, what happened to Sophie’s mother? The Bridgerton books explain the backstory properly

Unlike Kim Kardashian, who did wear a real historical artefact to the 2022 Met Gala, Margot Robbie’s bracelet was a replica designed by Wyedean Weaving, a fourth-generation manufacturer based in the Brontë’s hometown of Haworth.

Rebecca Yorke, director of the Brontë Parsonage Museum, said: “The [Brönte Parsonage Museum] holds the world’s largest collections of Brontë manuscripts, clothing and personal possessions and we take our responsibility as custodians extremely seriously.

andrewmukamal/Instagram

Credit: andrewmukamal/Instagram

“This event has offered us an unprecedented opportunity to share an item from our collection and tell its story with a global and contemporary audience, and we are delighted that, thanks to director Emerald Fennell, Margot Robbie and everyone involved with the film, Emily Brontë and her masterpiece continue to be part of popular culture almost 200 years after her death.”

The hair was constructed with a synthetic material, but hand-dyed to resemble the original item.

Despite being a replica, there’s been some backlash

Admittedly, some of the backlash was born of the belief that Margot Robbie was wearing the real mourning bracelet of Charlotte Brönte. But then, even after the mistake was cleared up, people still argued that it was disrespectful.

“She wore a replica of an arguably sacred but undoubtedly sentimental piece of family jewellery to an event celebrating the b*stardisation of one of the greatest classics ever written. They’ve turned a legendary work of literature into soft-core p*rn,” one person wrote. “And she’s disrespecting the family – the family of incredible, groundbreaking, female authors – by wearing that. Even if it is a replica.”

Another said: “Margot Robbie wearing the brontë sisters’ hair as a bracelet for the premiere… very unclassy very nasty of her considering the movie is so unlike the book.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

More on: Book Celebrity Fashion Film Margot Robbie
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Read Next

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Emerald Fennell Wuthering Heights

Let’s face it: If you’re annoyed at Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights film, you’re boring

margot robbie in the teaser trailer of the new wuthering heights film 2025

Here’s why everyone is fuming about Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s Wuthering Heights film

Latest

Kristen Stewart reveals she feels ‘haunted’ by Princess Diana, after playing her in biopic

Hebe Hancock

‘I can cry about her at any moment’

Amy from MAFS UK has had a hair transplant

Amy from MAFS UK reveals she’s had a hair transplant with graphic videos from recovery

Hayley Soen

I’m a bit shook up

Nottingham students were sent on a scavenger hunt to find £1000 worth of hidden gift cards

Leah Jackson

The vouchers were hidden around Nottingham University and Nottingham Trent campuses

Who Anamaria Vartolomei is, as she’s spotted leaving hotel with Timothée Chalamet

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s a huge French it girl

Clue hidden in plain sight hints how Benedict will figure out who Sophie is in Bridgerton

Ellissa Bain

How did I miss this?!

Margot Robbie dragged for wearing dead woman’s hair bracelet, but the backstory is quite cool

Kieran Galpin

Wearing the replica has seen Margot branded ‘disrespectful’

Guys, it turns out Luke Thompson improvised THAT super steamy Bridgerton stairwell moment

Hebe Hancock

You know, with the fingers

Bridgerton star reveals real reason Lady Araminta kept Sophie around for years despite hating her

Suchismita Ghosh

Katie Leung has explained the real motive behind it

This is exactly who is smoking or vaping in the Love Island All Stars 2026 villa

Hayley Soen

Um, they’re all doing snus too?

Here’s how to get into your sporty fitness era for the new semester at Cardiff University

Maisie Cleall

Time to trade late-night essay marathons for actual marathons?

Kristen Stewart reveals she feels ‘haunted’ by Princess Diana, after playing her in biopic

Hebe Hancock

‘I can cry about her at any moment’

Amy from MAFS UK has had a hair transplant

Amy from MAFS UK reveals she’s had a hair transplant with graphic videos from recovery

Hayley Soen

I’m a bit shook up

Nottingham students were sent on a scavenger hunt to find £1000 worth of hidden gift cards

Leah Jackson

The vouchers were hidden around Nottingham University and Nottingham Trent campuses

Who Anamaria Vartolomei is, as she’s spotted leaving hotel with Timothée Chalamet

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s a huge French it girl

Clue hidden in plain sight hints how Benedict will figure out who Sophie is in Bridgerton

Ellissa Bain

How did I miss this?!

Margot Robbie dragged for wearing dead woman’s hair bracelet, but the backstory is quite cool

Kieran Galpin

Wearing the replica has seen Margot branded ‘disrespectful’

Guys, it turns out Luke Thompson improvised THAT super steamy Bridgerton stairwell moment

Hebe Hancock

You know, with the fingers

Bridgerton star reveals real reason Lady Araminta kept Sophie around for years despite hating her

Suchismita Ghosh

Katie Leung has explained the real motive behind it

This is exactly who is smoking or vaping in the Love Island All Stars 2026 villa

Hayley Soen

Um, they’re all doing snus too?

Here’s how to get into your sporty fitness era for the new semester at Cardiff University

Maisie Cleall

Time to trade late-night essay marathons for actual marathons?