Nottingham students were sent on a scavenger hunt to find £1000 worth of hidden gift cards

The vouchers were hidden around Nottingham University and Nottingham Trent campuses

30 mins ago

February tends to be a chaotic month for university students, with deadlines piling up, gloomy grey weather, motivation dipping and student bank accounts still recovering from Christmas.

However, this week, a shopping centre in Nottingham gave students something else to focus on by sending them on a scavenger hunt for £1,000 worth of gift cards.

On Thursday 5th February, sixteen students tracked down Victoria Centre-branded envelopes hidden around major student hotspots.

The gift cards, enclosed in black envelopes, were discovered hidden on the campuses of Nottingham Trent University and the University of Nottingham campuses, as well as in the Victoria Centre itself.

Students can spend the vouchers across a range of popular retailers at Victoria Centre, including Boots, Urban Outfitters, H&M, JD Sports, HMV, Superdrug, John Lewis & Partners, River Island, and more.

With rent, food shops and nights out all adding up in student’s bank accounts, it’s safe to say the lucky scavengers will be glas of the extra cash.

Nigel Wheatley, a director at Victoria Centre, said: “We know this point in the academic year can be a challenging time for students, so we wanted to do something fun and uplifting to brighten up the month of February.

“This surprise and delight activity is all about bringing joy, encouraging exploration, and reminding students of everything Victoria Centre has to offer as they get back into the university spirit.”

Whether students joined for the gift cards or the chaos of the chase, the hunt added a rare burst of excitement to a usually bleak point in the term, proving Nottingham still knows how to deliver when student morale needs it most.

For more of the latest news, follow The Nottingham Tab on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Featured image via Victoria Centre