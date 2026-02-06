Lucy Letby is on extreme safety watch in prison as she’s mocked by inmates over Netflix doc

4 hours ago

It’s been reported that Lucy Letby is on suicide watch in prison, as inmates keep taunting her over the new Netflix documentary about her. The Investigation of Lucy Letby was released this week.

After a string of babies died in suspicious circumstances, nurse Lucy Letby was arrested on suspicion of murdering of eight babies, and the attempted murder of six more. She was later found guilty of the murder seven babies, and attempted murder of seven others. Letby is currently serving whole life terms for the murders that took place at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.

Now, the Netflix documentary questions her guilt and the evidence used in her trial. News of the documentary has made its way to the prison, and now The Sun has reported Lucy Letby is on round the clock surveillance.

It’s been reported police and prison officers have been told to check on Letby every hour, and speak to her “meaningfully” for at least ten minutes a day to assess her over suicide fears. There are also fears she might be attacked by fellow inmates.

A source said: “They are keeping a really close eye on Letby because of the Netflix show. That means she is being checked on an hourly basis, or even more. Staff have also been told to engage in meaningful conversation with her and keep her talking for at least ten minutes at a time once a day or more.

“That is to gauge her mood and state of mind. All the inmates are talking about the Netflix show and mocking Letby about it. Some have teased her about the opening scene, which shows her arrest. Others have mocked her claims of innocence, saying her appeal will fail. They have been saying stuff like, ‘You’re staying here, Lucy’.”

Lucy Letby’s family also aren’t impressed by the use of arrest footage in the Netflix film. Speaking to The Sunday Times, Susan and John Letby said they had not been told that footage filmed inside their home would be used in the show. They said they now fear their home will become a “tourist attraction”.

“We had no idea they were using footage in our house,” they said. “We will not watch it – it would likely kill us if we did. We have, however, stumbled on pictures of her being arrested in her bedroom in our house and her saying goodbye to one of her beloved cats, which are even more distressing. Heaven knows how much more they have to show.”

