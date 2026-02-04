Lucy Letby’s furious family share anger over Netflix doc featuring unseen arrest footage

3 hours ago

Lucy Letby’s parents have criticised a new Netflix documentary about their daughter’s crimes, saying it would “likely kill us” to watch, and describing footage filmed inside their home as a “complete invasion of privacy”.

The Investigation of Lucy Letby is a new true-crime documentary featuring previously unseen material and insider accounts about the case of the former neonatal nurse, who is serving multiple whole-life sentences after being convicted of murdering babies and attempting to murder others.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Susan and John Letby said they had not been told that footage filmed inside their home, including scenes of Letby’s arrest, would be used in the programme. The couple have lived in the Hereford property for around 40 years and said they feared the documentary could turn their quiet cul-de-sac into a “tourist attraction”.

The trailer shows police entering the house and arresting Letby on suspicion of murder and attempted murder while she sits in bed. She is then led out of the property wearing a dressing gown.

In a statement, her parents said previous coverage of the case had already been “heartbreaking”, referencing news footage and earlier programmes such as Panorama. However, they claimed the Netflix production was “on another level”.

“We had no idea they were using footage in our house,” they said. “We will not watch it – it would likely kill us if we did. We have, however, stumbled on pictures of her being arrested in her bedroom in our house and her saying goodbye to one of her beloved cats, which are even more distressing. Heaven knows how much more they have to show.”

Letby, now 36, was convicted of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one victim, during her time working as a neonatal nurse between June 2015 and June 2016. Jurors heard she used multiple methods to harm babies, including injecting air into their bloodstream, poisoning them with insulin, and inflicting physical trauma.

In 2023, she was found guilty of seven murders and six attempted murders. A retrial in 2024 resulted in an additional conviction for attempted murder. She is serving 15 whole-life orders, meaning she is expected to spend the rest of her life in prison.

Last month, police confirmed she will face no further charges over additional baby deaths and collapses previously investigated. Letby has been denied permission to appeal her convictions twice in 2024, although a group of campaigners has submitted material to the Criminal Cases Review Commission seeking a fresh legal review.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix, Cheshire Police