Arrest made after a student was stabbed to death near a university campus in Leicester

Police detained an 18-year-old on suspicion of murder

Claudia Cox | News

The police have arrested an 18-year-old on suspicion of murder after a student was stabbed to death near a university campus in Leicester.

After police were called to Oxford Street at 5pm on Tuesday, they found a man in his 20s with knife wounds. Emergency services took him to Leicester Royal Infirmary, but he died a short time later.

The victim was a student at De Montfort University (DMU). Police believe two men were involved in a confrontation. The victim collapsed near to the university’s journalism and media building.

Police searching the area of de montfort university near where the student was stabbed to death

Police searching the area
(Image via SWNS)

The Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner, Rupert Matthews, called this a “horrific, and shocking, incident”. He said: “A young man’s life has been unnecessarily cut short, and that is a tragedy.

“I am aware that an 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.”

Police are searching the area, including the university campus. They closed off Oxford Street and Bonners Lane, which leads to the De Montfort University campus.

A student at De Montfort University, Aaliyah Longwe, said: “There’s like pictures people are sending around the group chats, and I guess the body was left on the street. It gives you anxiety, doesn’t it, really? I’m coming into uni on a regular day and I’m seeing 20 police officers.”

De Montfort University near where the student was stabbed

De Montfort University
(Image via SWNS)

She continued: “The people I’m in class with, they were all talking about it and feeling a bit anxious, as well.”

The vice-chancellor of De Montfort University, Katie Normington, said: “We are devastated to confirm the tragic death of one of our students. Our thoughts are with everyone who is affected by what has happened. We are offering direct support to students, staff and the family of the victim. We are working with Leicestershire Police as they investigate this major incident.

“Thank you for the messages of support we have been receiving from the community of Leicester: it is a city that knows how to stand together in moments like this.”

Featured image via SWNS.

