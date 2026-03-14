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Russell Group unis ranked by student happiness with their education: How did Durham fare?

Here’s where Durham placed (you may be surprised)

May Thomson | News
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The results from the National Student Survey reveal which Russell Group students are happiest their university education.

When ranked from happiest to most fed up, the University of Oxford topped the student satisfaction charts with a whopping 92.4 per cent.  The University of Cambridge was second, with 92.1 per cent.

And, the figure you’re probably reading for, Durham University came third, just behind Oxbridge (in typical Durham fashion, huh?) with 90.7 per cent. A big day for collegiate universities…

The University of Sheffield came 4th.

This score means that Durham is happier than 91.3 per cent of the Russell Group.

Head over to our Instagram stories to let us know if you’re surprised or in agreement with this data. And see the full rankings here!

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook. 

May Thomson | News
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Add as preferred source on Google
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