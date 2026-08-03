New MAFS dating expert revealed, following heartbreaking death of Mel Schilling

‘She can cut through excuses when somebody is not being honest’

6 hours ago

MAFS Australia has reportedly lined up a new dating expert, following the death of Mel Schilling. Mel passed away earlier this year, aged 54, as her husband confirmed she had died following her battle with cancer.

At the moment, the future of the UK version of the experiment is up in the air, after former cast members claimed they were assaulted while filming took place. However, the Australian version of the show is currently filming, and leaks from the weddings have started to emerge.

Amid this, it’s been reported that MAFS Australia has hired a new expert to replace Mel. According to MailOnline, Brigitte Zonta, who is known as Dr Lurve, is said to be joining the 2027 panel. The dating pro describes herself as “Australia’s number one relationship expert.”

Sources told the publication Brigitte has cut a recent trip short to get involved with production, and a production insider has described her as “an ideal television personality, combining extensive relationship knowledge with warmth, humour and an ability to explain complicated ideas in a way viewers can immediately understand.”

The source said: “No one can replace Mel, and that is not what they are asking Dr Lurve to do. She has her own voice, her own energy and her own way of connecting with people. She can be warm and entertaining, but she can also cut through the excuses when somebody is not being honest.”

They added: “She understands modern dating and why people become attached to the wrong person. She will be looking at whether the participants’ words and behaviour actually match. That is going to make her very interesting at the dinner parties and commitment ceremonies.”

At the time of Mel’s death, Channel Nine said in a statement: “All of us at Nine are deeply saddened by the loss of Mel Schilling. Mel was a wonderful colleague and friend. She had a gift for connecting with people and helping them navigate life’s challenges. For years, she guided us through the complexities of the human heart with wisdom, honesty, and kindness.

“Mel was a big part of our family, and she will be greatly missed. Our hearts and deepest sympathies are with her husband Gareth, their daughter Maddie and her entire family during this incredibly difficult time.”

For more MAFS news, like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook. Featured image via YouTube and Channel Nine.