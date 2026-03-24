The heartbreaking final post MAFS’ Mel Schilling shared before her death was a tragic update

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Today it has tragically been announced that MAFS UK and Australia expert Mel Schilling has died, aged 54. Her husband shared she passed away “surrounded by love”, following her battle with cancer.

Mel had struggled with an ongoing battle with colon cancer, that she recently revealed had spread to her lungs and brain. Just days before her death, she shared a lengthy statement giving an update on her health. This was ultimately the last time she posted.

Her final post shared the news that her cancer had spread, and there was no longer anything doctors could do. Mel heartbreakingly revealed her “light is starting to fade”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mel Schilling (@mel_schilling1)

She said: “In December 2023 I was diagnosed with colon cancer after a tumour the size of a lemon was discovered during a scan. ‘Terry,’ as I called him, was successfully removed and I was initially given the all clear — that much many of you already know.

“Unfortunately, in late February 2024 during a routine scan, small nodules were discovered in my lungs. The cancer had metastasised and my world changed again in an instant. Over the past two years, while filming MAFS, I underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy and was later told I was eligible for a groundbreaking clinical trial specific to my gene type, due to start in March 2026. Once again, my optimism soared that I might beat this thing.

“Over Christmas, however, I began experiencing blinding headaches and numbness down my right side. After many tests I was told the cancer had spread to the left side of my brain and, despite subsequent radiotherapy sessions, my oncology team have now told me there is nothing further they can do.

“Hearing those words changes everything. So that’s where I am now. My light is starting to fade — and quickly. But I am still here, still fighting, and surrounded by the most incredible love. Simple tasks have become incredibly difficult and I am relying on my beautiful family to look after me. I honestly don’t know how long I have left, but I do know I will fight to my last breath and will be surrounded by the love and support of my people.

“At the outset of this journey, so many of you sent the most wonderful messages of support. They have meant more than I can ever properly express and have helped shape the mindset I’ve needed to keep fighting. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

“If I could leave you with one thing, it would simply be this: if something doesn’t feel right, please get it checked out. It might just save your life. These two beside me are my everything. With love and gratitude, Mel.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mel Schilling (@mel_schilling1)

In a lengthy statement released today, Mel’s husband, Gareth Brisbane, announced her death. He recalled her final moments as he paid tribute to his wife. He mentioned their 10-year-old daughter Maddie, in the touching message.

“In her final moments, when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak, she ushered me closer and whispered a message for Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life,” he said. “It took all of her remaining strength, and that gesture summed up our wee Melsie perfectly. Even then, her only thought was for Maddie and me.

“This is a woman who became a new mum and a TV star at 42 — and nailed both. This is a woman who, through two years of chemotherapy, when she could barely lift her head from the pillow, never complained and never stopped showing courage, grace, compassion and empathy, and never missed a day of filming.

“To most of you, she was Mel Schilling — matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV. To Maddie and me, she was our wee Melsie: An incredible mum, role model, and soulmate.”

RIP, Mel.

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