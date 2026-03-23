Luke’s sisters clarify thoughts about MAFS Australia bride Mel after *those* social comments

3 hours ago

On MAFS Australia 2026, Mel told her groom Luke she had come across some negative comments about her, posted by his sisters. It became a huge talking point, with Mel saying she was hurt his family were publicly talking negatively about her.

If we take a rewind, things haven’t been easy for Luke and Mel. He was late to their wedding and forgot the rings, and from there her dreams of marrying Bradley Cooper and living happily ever after were shattered. From his side, forgetting the rings was an honest mistake, and now it’s seemed as though he’ll never live up to her unrealistic movie-like standards. In short, he doesn’t really stand a chance.

Then, whilst living in their apartment together, Mel said she had come across some comments. After some digging, it looks as though the comments were allegedly left under an Instagram post announcing the cast members, but they appear to have since been deleted.

“There were some comments made on social media from Luke’s friends and family that really hurt my feelings. They were comments about my personality and my character. I’m actually shocked,” Mel explained.

“Luke’s sisters left some comments saying I’ve got a hard-resting b*tch face, that I’m not genuine and I don’t deserve someone like Luke. I thought these comments aren’t out of nowhere. These comments would’ve been from what Luke has been telling them about me.”

She later told her groom: “There’s some things I want to talk to you about. It’s kind of hard. It really hurt me, the comments made by your friends and family on the social media post. I felt like the comments are because of what you would’ve told them about me.”

Since then, Luke’s sisters have done an interview and spoken about Mel, and how tough it has been to watch their brother “lose himself” on the show. Steph and Olivia were asked how “painful” it was to watch their brother on the show.

Olivia said: “We knew that he was struggling. That is obviously hard to hear. But, I think it’s a different thing hearing it and seeing it. It’s been incredibly tough for me to watch. And I think I can speak on behalf of all of our family and friends really.”

Steph added: “Luke put so much effort into the situation that he was in. He really gave it his all. He made sure to maintain positivity as much as he could, because he really wanted it to work. It was such a big build up for him. He was ready to find the one, and he was ready for love. He put his all into it, and even persisted when he was being shut down [by Mel].”

Olivia agreed: “He was excited. I just felt like Luke was giving a lot more than he was receiving. There were a few cold shoulders. I hoped this was not what I was seeing, I hoped I was wrong.”

The pair were then asked if they thought Luke had gone on the wrong TV show. “Look there are some success stories [from MAFS],” Olivia said. “So do I think he went on the wrong TV show? No. But do I think he was matched with the wrong person? 100 per cent.” Ouch.

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