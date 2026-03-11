The Tab

Mel reveals third sin Luke committed at their MAFS Australia wedding was cut from the show

Yes, there was even more than forgotten rings and chewing gum

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

MAFS Australia 2026 is getting into the thick of the weddings for us viewers in the UK, and so far, it’s been anything but smooth. There have already been grotesque kisses, shock proposals, child-related drama and a bride with the giggles. That’s before we get to the disaster wedding had by new MAFS Australia couple, Mel and Luke.

Their special day was clouded by chaos. Mel ended up telling her groom he’d effectively ruined the day for her, after he forgot the rings so turned up late after he had to go back for them, and then he was chewing gum during his vows. Luke’s sister had to come up to the altar for him to spit it out into her hands. Not exactly giving fairytale.

Mel and Luke at their MAFS Australia 2026 wedding

via E4

So, you might be shocked to know that even more went wrong. Groom Luke committed a third sin. “When it was time to kiss I went in to kiss him on the lips and then he went for the cheek,” Mel told 9Entertainment. She said this moment left her feeling “like an idiot” in front of all her friends and family.

Mel said all three of these blunders left her feeling as though there was no hope going forward. After it all, she “wasn’t feeling any chemistry” with Luke.

Mel continued: “I felt like, oh god this is going to be a terrible experience because I’m not feeling that way towards you. To be honest, it did feel a little bit like a let down because I really went in there thinking I was going to experience a fairytale.”

Mel and Luke at their MAFS Australia 2026 wedding

via E4

Luke said he did try and make it up to Mel, but she wasn’t having it. He added: “I felt like I was chasing my tail all day and I was really trying to make an effort with Mel and get to know her and ask lots of questions and I wasn’t getting heaps back. I was really apologetic but I would’ve thought by the end of the day it would’ve chilled out.”

I guess we’ll have to wait and see if they iron things out, but it’s not exactly looking good!

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

MAFS Australia’s Mel reveals how she *really* felt when Luke was late to their wedding

MAFS Australia 2026 couple edited out

The MAFS Australia 2026 couple we’ll never see, as they were edited out of show for dark reason

Gia Fleur from MAFS Australia 2026

Meet Gia Fleur: The standout former Playboy bride ready to stir the pot on MAFS Australia 2026

Latest

Mel reveals third sin Luke committed at their MAFS Australia wedding was cut from the show

Hayley Soen

Yes, there was even more than forgotten rings and chewing gum

Run and Hide: The runners are out in Bristol and they’re coming to get you

Lizzie Wall

Delete Strava and go touch some grass I beg x

MAFS Australia’s Mel reveals how she *really* felt when Luke was late to their wedding

Ellissa Bain

And then he was chewing gum!

Reality TV star and influencer declares she’s in her ‘refugee era’ as she flees Dubai

Hayley Soen

She also reshared a post about ‘being on the frontlines’

Katie Pery

Ouch, Katy Perry speaks out after losing 17-year legal battle against Katie Perry

Kieran Galpin

Her legal issues are still not over, even after this

Bridgerton men rich list: The characters ranked by how ridiculously loaded they are

Ellissa Bain

Anthony is nowhere near the top

Sorry, but if you do any of these seven things you’re officially a lazy KCL student

Lily Barlow

There’s a fine line between academic survival and laziness

MAFS Australia 2026 couple edited out

The MAFS Australia 2026 couple we’ll never see, as they were edited out of show for dark reason

Hayley Soen

Channel Nine buried the footage and told other cast to pretend they’d never met

Gia Fleur from MAFS Australia 2026

Meet Gia Fleur: The standout former Playboy bride ready to stir the pot on MAFS Australia 2026

Hayley Soen

She’s already been married and has a child

We ranked Lancaster University students’ worst meals

Amy Laird

From back-of-the-cupboard cries for help to plates adorned purely with raw meat (yes, you read that right)

Mel reveals third sin Luke committed at their MAFS Australia wedding was cut from the show

Hayley Soen

Yes, there was even more than forgotten rings and chewing gum

Run and Hide: The runners are out in Bristol and they’re coming to get you

Lizzie Wall

Delete Strava and go touch some grass I beg x

MAFS Australia’s Mel reveals how she *really* felt when Luke was late to their wedding

Ellissa Bain

And then he was chewing gum!

Reality TV star and influencer declares she’s in her ‘refugee era’ as she flees Dubai

Hayley Soen

She also reshared a post about ‘being on the frontlines’

Katie Pery

Ouch, Katy Perry speaks out after losing 17-year legal battle against Katie Perry

Kieran Galpin

Her legal issues are still not over, even after this

Bridgerton men rich list: The characters ranked by how ridiculously loaded they are

Ellissa Bain

Anthony is nowhere near the top

Sorry, but if you do any of these seven things you’re officially a lazy KCL student

Lily Barlow

There’s a fine line between academic survival and laziness

MAFS Australia 2026 couple edited out

The MAFS Australia 2026 couple we’ll never see, as they were edited out of show for dark reason

Hayley Soen

Channel Nine buried the footage and told other cast to pretend they’d never met

Gia Fleur from MAFS Australia 2026

Meet Gia Fleur: The standout former Playboy bride ready to stir the pot on MAFS Australia 2026

Hayley Soen

She’s already been married and has a child

We ranked Lancaster University students’ worst meals

Amy Laird

From back-of-the-cupboard cries for help to plates adorned purely with raw meat (yes, you read that right)