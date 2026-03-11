Mel reveals third sin Luke committed at their MAFS Australia wedding was cut from the show

5 seconds ago

MAFS Australia 2026 is getting into the thick of the weddings for us viewers in the UK, and so far, it’s been anything but smooth. There have already been grotesque kisses, shock proposals, child-related drama and a bride with the giggles. That’s before we get to the disaster wedding had by new MAFS Australia couple, Mel and Luke.

Their special day was clouded by chaos. Mel ended up telling her groom he’d effectively ruined the day for her, after he forgot the rings so turned up late after he had to go back for them, and then he was chewing gum during his vows. Luke’s sister had to come up to the altar for him to spit it out into her hands. Not exactly giving fairytale.

So, you might be shocked to know that even more went wrong. Groom Luke committed a third sin. “When it was time to kiss I went in to kiss him on the lips and then he went for the cheek,” Mel told 9Entertainment. She said this moment left her feeling “like an idiot” in front of all her friends and family.

Mel said all three of these blunders left her feeling as though there was no hope going forward. After it all, she “wasn’t feeling any chemistry” with Luke.

Mel continued: “I felt like, oh god this is going to be a terrible experience because I’m not feeling that way towards you. To be honest, it did feel a little bit like a let down because I really went in there thinking I was going to experience a fairytale.”

Luke said he did try and make it up to Mel, but she wasn’t having it. He added: “I felt like I was chasing my tail all day and I was really trying to make an effort with Mel and get to know her and ask lots of questions and I wasn’t getting heaps back. I was really apologetic but I would’ve thought by the end of the day it would’ve chilled out.”

I guess we’ll have to wait and see if they iron things out, but it’s not exactly looking good!

